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🎓 Baltimore Education Jobs: Multiple Faculty & Student Support Roles
Baltimore’s education scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across universities, from entry-level student roles to tenure-track faculty.
Here are several standout openings you can scan and click through fast:
Assistant Professor, UM Medicine Institute for Neuroscience Discovery
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track (Assistant Professor preferred; higher ranks considered)
- Salary: Highly competitive (exact amount not listed)
Tenure-track neuroscience faculty roles focused on neurodevelopment/psychiatric disorders, neurotrauma/brain injury, or neurodegeneration/aging. Strong research record and funding history needed; you’ll get active mentoring, state-of-the-art cores, and competitive recruitment packages. Applications reviewed continuously starting Nov 2, 2026, until filled.
Undergrad Wellness Fellow – URecFit & Wellness
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time, student role (non–work study)
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for UMB undergrads who want experience in health education and student affairs. You’ll research wellness topics, help run the wellness website and lactation room, support events, and assist with marketing and newsletters. Requires high school diploma or GED.
Fitness Instructor – Group & Aquatics, URecFit
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)
- Location: Baltimore, MD (SMC Campus Center)
- Type: Part-time, contractual
- Salary: Not listed
Teach group fitness classes and/or swim and aquatic fitness for the campus community. You’ll lead safe, effective workouts and need strong communication and customer service skills. Education/experience requirements follow UMB’s comparable exempt classification, with flexibility to substitute related experience for education.
Graduate Wellness Fellow – URecFit & Wellness
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time, graduate student role (non–work study)
- Salary: Not listed
Designed for grad students who want program coordination experience. You’ll plan and oversee wellness programming, manage the wellness suite and lactation room, support events and marketing, and contribute to the wellness newsletter. Requires a bachelor’s degree and interest in student wellness.
Graphic Design – Adjunct Faculty
- Employer: Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC)
- Location: Baltimore area (Essex & Catonsville campuses; some online)
- Type: Part-time adjunct
- Salary: $1,185 per credit hour
Teach Typography, Graphic Design I, Vector Graphics, and Digital Imaging to CCBC students, with options for day, evening, and online classes. Requires a master’s in Art or Design, plus 2+ years with Adobe Suite and design fundamentals. Includes paid sick/safe leave, free parking, and access to 403(b)/457(b) retirement savings.
Simulation Program Coordinator – Graduate School PA Program
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role supporting simulation-based education for the Physician Assistant Program and School of Pharmacy. You’ll run simulation labs and OSCE spaces, manage equipment and supplies, coordinate events, support virtual/hybrid simulations, and track program data. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of admin/program coordination experience (with flexible substitutions).
Faculty – Diagnostic Radiology (Neuroradiology)
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), School of Medicine
- Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid/remote options from select states)
- Type: Full-time or part-time faculty
- Salary: Competitive with performance-based incentives and signing bonus (exact range not listed)
Neuroradiology faculty role with flexible schedules (4-day workweek, academic days, or fixed 7-on/7-off style options) and up to 15 weeks of non-clinical time plus 14 paid holidays. Mix of onsite and remote work (remote-only from MD, FL, AL, GA, TN possible). Requires a terminal degree (MD/DO or equivalent) and unrestricted Maryland license.
Assistant Professor in Computer Engineering
- Employer: University of Maryland–Baltimore County (UMBC) via Women In Science
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, tenure-track (two positions)
- Salary: $120,000–$140,000 (commensurate with experience)
Two tenure-track roles in Core Computer Engineering and AI Hardware Systems. You’ll build a funded research program, lead student research teams, and teach undergrad and grad courses in a large, research-focused CSEE department. PhD required (or near completion). Open until filled; screening begins as applications come in.
Veteran Enrollment & Benefits Counselor
- Employer: University of Baltimore
- Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid: 3 days on campus, 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: $52,000–$62,000
Student-facing role serving military-connected students through the Bob Parsons Veteran Center. You’ll recruit and advise veteran/active-duty students, serve as the School Certifying Official for VA education benefits, manage certifications, and build partnerships with bases and community colleges. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year in admissions, veteran services, sales, marketing, or similar. Priority for applications received by Nov 30; open until filled.
Academic Services Specialist – School of Medicine Registrar’s Office
- Employer: Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine
- Location: Baltimore, MD (modified hybrid, on-site 1–2 days/week)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: $18.65–$34.75 per hour (commensurate with experience)
Front-line academic support role for medical and graduate students, residents, and fellows. You’ll manage student records and transcripts, support registration, process licensure and loan deferment paperwork, and help with events like orientation and convocation. Requires HS diploma/GED and 3 years of academic/administrative experience (or equivalent education/experience mix).
Clinical Assistant Professor – Dental Hygiene (.90 FTE)
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), School of Dentistry
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: .90 FTE clinical-track faculty (part-time at near-full load)
- Salary: $75,600–$81,000 per year (based on rank and experience)
Teach clinical and didactic dental hygiene, lead the Clinical Dental Hygiene Leader program, and engage in scholarship, community-engaged work, admissions, and service. Requires a BS in Dental Hygiene (master’s preferred) and enthusiasm for a career in dental education. Open until filled.
Sr Technical Trainer – Maintenance of Way
- Employer: Amtrak
- Location: Baltimore, MD (onsite 4 of 5 days)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,600–$105,000
Education-focused role inside the rail industry: you’ll design and deliver technical training (classroom, hands-on, and field) for Maintenance of Way staff, including Roadway Worker Protection and operating rules. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus 3+ years relevant work and working knowledge of B&B, C&S, Track, and ET departments. Includes strong health, retirement, and travel benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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