Baltimore’s education scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across universities, from entry-level student roles to tenure-track faculty.

Here are several standout openings you can scan and click through fast:

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, tenure-track (Assistant Professor preferred; higher ranks considered)

Salary: Highly competitive (exact amount not listed)

Tenure-track neuroscience faculty roles focused on neurodevelopment/psychiatric disorders, neurotrauma/brain injury, or neurodegeneration/aging. Strong research record and funding history needed; you’ll get active mentoring, state-of-the-art cores, and competitive recruitment packages. Applications reviewed continuously starting Nov 2, 2026, until filled.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, student role (non–work study)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for UMB undergrads who want experience in health education and student affairs. You’ll research wellness topics, help run the wellness website and lactation room, support events, and assist with marketing and newsletters. Requires high school diploma or GED.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) Location: Baltimore, MD (SMC Campus Center)

Type: Part-time, contractual

Salary: Not listed

Teach group fitness classes and/or swim and aquatic fitness for the campus community. You’ll lead safe, effective workouts and need strong communication and customer service skills. Education/experience requirements follow UMB’s comparable exempt classification, with flexibility to substitute related experience for education.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, graduate student role (non–work study)

Salary: Not listed

Designed for grad students who want program coordination experience. You’ll plan and oversee wellness programming, manage the wellness suite and lactation room, support events and marketing, and contribute to the wellness newsletter. Requires a bachelor’s degree and interest in student wellness.

Employer: Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC)

Location: Baltimore area (Essex & Catonsville campuses; some online)

Type: Part-time adjunct

Salary: $1,185 per credit hour

Teach Typography, Graphic Design I, Vector Graphics, and Digital Imaging to CCBC students, with options for day, evening, and online classes. Requires a master’s in Art or Design, plus 2+ years with Adobe Suite and design fundamentals. Includes paid sick/safe leave, free parking, and access to 403(b)/457(b) retirement savings.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB)

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting simulation-based education for the Physician Assistant Program and School of Pharmacy. You’ll run simulation labs and OSCE spaces, manage equipment and supplies, coordinate events, support virtual/hybrid simulations, and track program data. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of admin/program coordination experience (with flexible substitutions).

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), School of Medicine

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), School of Medicine Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid/remote options from select states)

(hybrid/remote options from select states) Type: Full-time or part-time faculty

Salary: Competitive with performance-based incentives and signing bonus (exact range not listed)

Neuroradiology faculty role with flexible schedules (4-day workweek, academic days, or fixed 7-on/7-off style options) and up to 15 weeks of non-clinical time plus 14 paid holidays. Mix of onsite and remote work (remote-only from MD, FL, AL, GA, TN possible). Requires a terminal degree (MD/DO or equivalent) and unrestricted Maryland license.

Employer: University of Maryland–Baltimore County (UMBC) via Women In Science

University of Maryland–Baltimore County (UMBC) via Women In Science Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, tenure-track (two positions)

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 (commensurate with experience)

Two tenure-track roles in Core Computer Engineering and AI Hardware Systems. You’ll build a funded research program, lead student research teams, and teach undergrad and grad courses in a large, research-focused CSEE department. PhD required (or near completion). Open until filled; screening begins as applications come in.

Employer: University of Baltimore

Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid: 3 days on campus, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $52,000–$62,000

Student-facing role serving military-connected students through the Bob Parsons Veteran Center. You’ll recruit and advise veteran/active-duty students, serve as the School Certifying Official for VA education benefits, manage certifications, and build partnerships with bases and community colleges. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year in admissions, veteran services, sales, marketing, or similar. Priority for applications received by Nov 30; open until filled.

Employer: Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine

Location: Baltimore, MD (modified hybrid, on-site 1–2 days/week)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $18.65–$34.75 per hour (commensurate with experience)

Front-line academic support role for medical and graduate students, residents, and fellows. You’ll manage student records and transcripts, support registration, process licensure and loan deferment paperwork, and help with events like orientation and convocation. Requires HS diploma/GED and 3 years of academic/administrative experience (or equivalent education/experience mix).

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), School of Dentistry

University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), School of Dentistry Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: .90 FTE clinical-track faculty (part-time at near-full load)

Salary: $75,600–$81,000 per year (based on rank and experience)

Teach clinical and didactic dental hygiene, lead the Clinical Dental Hygiene Leader program, and engage in scholarship, community-engaged work, admissions, and service. Requires a BS in Dental Hygiene (master’s preferred) and enthusiasm for a career in dental education. Open until filled.

Employer: Amtrak

Location: Baltimore, MD (onsite 4 of 5 days)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,600–$105,000

Education-focused role inside the rail industry: you’ll design and deliver technical training (classroom, hands-on, and field) for Maintenance of Way staff, including Roadway Worker Protection and operating rules. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus 3+ years relevant work and working knowledge of B&B, C&S, Track, and ET departments. Includes strong health, retirement, and travel benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.