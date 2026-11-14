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Baltimore
🛒 Baltimore Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Up to $52K+
12 days ago
Baltimore’s customer world is busy right now—banks, grocers, tech, and city events are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you want part‑time, full‑time, or a path into management.
Relationship Banker – Maryland North Market
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, in-branch
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers in the lobby, handle cash, and guide people to the right banking tools and products. Good fit if you like sales, deep conversations about money goals, and a clear career ladder in finance.
Relationship Banker – Baltimore Market (Evergreen)
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time, in-branch
- Pay: Not listed
Similar role focused on the broader Baltimore market, with weekend/extended hours. Great if you want long‑term growth in banking and are comfortable learning new tech tools.
Member Services Representative
- Employer: The Agora Companies
- Location: Mount Vernon, Baltimore (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $47K–$52K + incentives
Phone‑based customer support for financial research subscribers, with lots of cross‑team exposure and growth potential. Nice mix of office and work‑from‑home plus strong benefits and vacation.
Member Services Representative
- Employer: The Oxford Club (An Agora Company)
- Location: Mount Vernon, Baltimore (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $47K–$52K + incentives
Same core duties as above—supporting members by phone and email, solving issues, and learning the financial publishing world. Good for curious problem‑solvers who want to grow beyond entry level.
Scan Coordinator
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.90–$26.70/hr
Owns price accuracy in the store—tags, promos, and compliance. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like numbers, and want grocery benefits plus DailyPay and a 15% store discount.
Bulk Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.35–$19.55/hr
Stock and maintain the bulk foods area, help customers, and keep things clean and organized. Good active job if you like a fast pace and don’t mind lifting.
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.55–$21.30/hr
Lead the front‑end team, support cashiers, handle breaks and escalations, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Nice step up if you already have cashier experience and want leadership.
Customer Support Representative
- Employer: Synchrony (supporting Versatile platform)
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Hub-based, WFH flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.50–$32.50/hr + bonus
Frontline tech support for a lending technology platform—Tier 1 and Tier 2 troubleshooting, tickets, and trend spotting. Strong pay for customer support with room to grow your technical skills.
Xfinity Retail Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Comcast
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$30.06/hr base + commission
Help lead a wireless/Internet retail store—coach the sales team, handle escalations, and manage merchandising and inventory. Good for experienced retail leaders who like sales incentives and strong benefits.
Specialist – MSS (District Service Representative)
- Employer: Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Field-based)
- Type: Full-time, heavy travel (80–90%)
- Pay: Not listed
Visit customer sites, manage vendor‑managed inventory, and look for growth opportunities. Ideal if you like being on the road, are comfortable with industrial/auto products, and want solid benefits.
PT Clerk – Front End
- Employer: Giant Food
- Location: 4622 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hr
Front‑end cashier role focused on fast, friendly checkout and basic stocking. Nice entry‑level job with access to grocery‑chain benefits and growth paths.
Sales Supervisor – Village of Cross Keys
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Village of Cross Keys, Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed (role is hourly with overtime eligibility)
Keyholder‑style role: lead the floor, open/close, and coach the team while giving honest style advice on eyewear. Comes with strong retail benefits and free glasses.
Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hr + training pay; guaranteed at least $20/hr with incentives
Help customers pick phones and plans, demo tech, and learn the wireless world. Great if you like sales, want stock grants, and appreciate a clear path to higher‑earning Mobile Expert roles.
Part-Time Store Cashier/Stocker
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $19.50/hr, up to $21.50 by Year 5
Split between cashiering and stocking with strong hourly pay and raises over time. Good for early birds (stockers may start at 5 a.m.) who want a lean, fast‑paced grocery environment.
Charm City Lights – Event Staff (NCS)
- Employer: City of Baltimore – Recreation & Parks
- Location: 3201 Boston St, Outdoor event
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov 23–Dec 27)
- Pay: Starts at $20.00/hr (range $15.00–$30.00/hr)
Evening event role at a holiday light experience—guest services, traffic, ticketing, and more. Perfect short‑term gig if you like being outside, on your feet, and around holiday crowds.
Retail Sales – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe’s
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.20/hr
Customer Service Associate role helping shoppers with home‑improvement projects in a specific department. Comes with a 10% discount, benefits eligibility, and tuition help.
Retail Sales – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe’s
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.20/hr
Similar Customer Service Associate opening at another Lowe’s location in Baltimore. Good if you want flexible hours and like staying active on the sales floor.
Anthropologie Assistant Department Manager
- Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)
- Location: 280 International Drive, Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $21.00/hr
Support service, selling, and daily operations while helping lead and develop the team. Great for fashion‑minded retail leaders who enjoy events, visuals, and community‑focused store culture.
Sales Outfitter – Camping
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$17.75/hr
Help customers with camping gear, restock shelves, and stay on top of product knowledge. Nice fit if you love the outdoors and want retail work with solid benefits.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.50/hr (Year 2: $27.50/hr)
Lead store operations, coach the team, and help hit sales and expense goals. Strong hourly pay plus full benefits for experienced retail folks ready for a key leadership role.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Baltimore employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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