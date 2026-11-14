Baltimore’s customer world is busy right now—banks, grocers, tech, and city events are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you want part‑time, full‑time, or a path into management.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, in-branch

Pay: Not listed

Help customers in the lobby, handle cash, and guide people to the right banking tools and products. Good fit if you like sales, deep conversations about money goals, and a clear career ladder in finance.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, in-branch

Pay: Not listed

Similar role focused on the broader Baltimore market, with weekend/extended hours. Great if you want long‑term growth in banking and are comfortable learning new tech tools.

Employer: The Agora Companies

Location: Mount Vernon, Baltimore (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47K–$52K + incentives

Phone‑based customer support for financial research subscribers, with lots of cross‑team exposure and growth potential. Nice mix of office and work‑from‑home plus strong benefits and vacation.

Employer: The Oxford Club (An Agora Company)

Location: Mount Vernon, Baltimore (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47K–$52K + incentives

Same core duties as above—supporting members by phone and email, solving issues, and learning the financial publishing world. Good for curious problem‑solvers who want to grow beyond entry level.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.90–$26.70/hr

Owns price accuracy in the store—tags, promos, and compliance. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like numbers, and want grocery benefits plus DailyPay and a 15% store discount.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.35–$19.55/hr

Stock and maintain the bulk foods area, help customers, and keep things clean and organized. Good active job if you like a fast pace and don’t mind lifting.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.55–$21.30/hr

Lead the front‑end team, support cashiers, handle breaks and escalations, and keep the front of the store running smoothly. Nice step up if you already have cashier experience and want leadership.

Employer: Synchrony (supporting Versatile platform)

(supporting Versatile platform) Location: Baltimore, MD (Hub-based, WFH flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.50–$32.50/hr + bonus

Frontline tech support for a lending technology platform—Tier 1 and Tier 2 troubleshooting, tickets, and trend spotting. Strong pay for customer support with room to grow your technical skills.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$30.06/hr base + commission

Help lead a wireless/Internet retail store—coach the sales team, handle escalations, and manage merchandising and inventory. Good for experienced retail leaders who like sales incentives and strong benefits.

Employer: Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions

Location: Baltimore, MD (Field-based)

Type: Full-time, heavy travel (80–90%)

Pay: Not listed

Visit customer sites, manage vendor‑managed inventory, and look for growth opportunities. Ideal if you like being on the road, are comfortable with industrial/auto products, and want solid benefits.

Employer: Giant Food

Location: 4622 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hr

Front‑end cashier role focused on fast, friendly checkout and basic stocking. Nice entry‑level job with access to grocery‑chain benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Village of Cross Keys, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (role is hourly with overtime eligibility)

Keyholder‑style role: lead the floor, open/close, and coach the team while giving honest style advice on eyewear. Comes with strong retail benefits and free glasses.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hr + training pay; guaranteed at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans, demo tech, and learn the wireless world. Great if you like sales, want stock grants, and appreciate a clear path to higher‑earning Mobile Expert roles.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $19.50/hr, up to $21.50 by Year 5

Split between cashiering and stocking with strong hourly pay and raises over time. Good for early birds (stockers may start at 5 a.m.) who want a lean, fast‑paced grocery environment.

Employer: City of Baltimore – Recreation & Parks

Location: 3201 Boston St, Outdoor event

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov 23–Dec 27)

Pay: Starts at $20.00/hr (range $15.00–$30.00/hr)

Evening event role at a holiday light experience—guest services, traffic, ticketing, and more. Perfect short‑term gig if you like being outside, on your feet, and around holiday crowds.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.20/hr

Customer Service Associate role helping shoppers with home‑improvement projects in a specific department. Comes with a 10% discount, benefits eligibility, and tuition help.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.20/hr

Similar Customer Service Associate opening at another Lowe’s location in Baltimore. Good if you want flexible hours and like staying active on the sales floor.

Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)

Location: 280 International Drive, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.00/hr

Support service, selling, and daily operations while helping lead and develop the team. Great for fashion‑minded retail leaders who enjoy events, visuals, and community‑focused store culture.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.75/hr

Help customers with camping gear, restock shelves, and stay on top of product knowledge. Nice fit if you love the outdoors and want retail work with solid benefits.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50/hr (Year 2: $27.50/hr)

Lead store operations, coach the team, and help hit sales and expense goals. Strong hourly pay plus full benefits for experienced retail folks ready for a key leadership role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Baltimore employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.