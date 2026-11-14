Baltimore’s trades scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and seasoned pro roles, many with solid benefits and steady hours.

Here are several Construction & Skilled Trades jobs hiring in Baltimore, MD:

Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO Energy Solutions Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Internship / Full-time hours (40+ hrs, overtime)

Salary: Not listed

Paid training, travel, lodging, and meals while you learn to service fuel systems at gas stations, hospitals, and other sites. Good fit if you’re handy, can work outdoors, and want a path into a long-term technical career with benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Daniels Health

Daniels Health Location: Baltimore, MD (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Industrial/commercial plumbing across multiple facilities, supporting buildouts, retrofits, and critical equipment installs. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and long-term stability in an essential healthcare-related business.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (mobile/field)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role detailing vehicles at customers’ locations—great if you like working solo and take pride in a spotless finish. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and strong customer service skills.

Employer: CIANBRO

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $2,600–$2,900 per week (approx. $135K–$150K/year, excluding bonuses/benefits)

Lead industrial mechanical and piping estimates for large projects—structural, piping, welding, millwrighting, and more. Ideal for someone with 5+ years industrial/mechanical experience and 2+ years estimating, plus comfort with tools like HCSS and MS Office.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.