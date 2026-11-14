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🚧 Multiple Skilled Trades Openings in Baltimore, MD (Some $130K+/yr)
Baltimore’s trades scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and seasoned pro roles, many with solid benefits and steady hours.
Here are several Construction & Skilled Trades jobs hiring in Baltimore, MD:
Service Tech Trainee (Entry-Level)
- Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Internship / Full-time hours (40+ hrs, overtime)
- Salary: Not listed
Paid training, travel, lodging, and meals while you learn to service fuel systems at gas stations, hospitals, and other sites. Good fit if you’re handy, can work outdoors, and want a path into a long-term technical career with benefits and 401(k) match.
Traveling Plumber
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Baltimore, MD (travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Industrial/commercial plumbing across multiple facilities, supporting buildouts, retrofits, and critical equipment installs. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and long-term stability in an essential healthcare-related business.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time (mobile/field)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role detailing vehicles at customers’ locations—great if you like working solo and take pride in a spotless finish. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and strong customer service skills.
Senior Project Estimator – Industrial (Mechanical/Piping)
- Employer: CIANBRO
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $2,600–$2,900 per week (approx. $135K–$150K/year, excluding bonuses/benefits)
Lead industrial mechanical and piping estimates for large projects—structural, piping, welding, millwrighting, and more. Ideal for someone with 5+ years industrial/mechanical experience and 2+ years estimating, plus comfort with tools like HCSS and MS Office.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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