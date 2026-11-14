Baltimore’s community and social services scene is busy right now—lots of roles helping neighbors with housing, health, youth support, and city engagement.

Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to quickly:

Employer: Dwyer Workforce Development

Location: Remote in rural MD with travel; HQ in Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help rural Maryland residents access CNA training and launch healthcare careers. This role mixes community outreach, one-on-one coaching, and career support, all with strong benefits and a mission-driven, healthcare-focused nonprofit.

Employer: Maryland Nonprofits (supporting Civic Works)

Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid; in-office ~4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coach adults on budgeting, credit, and debt while helping them secure credit-builder and affordable auto loans. Great if you enjoy one-on-one coaching, leading workshops, and building systems that make financial stability possible.

Employer: Nexus Family Healing – Woodbourne Campus

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Tues–Sat, 2:00pm–10:30pm

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Lead evening residential programming for youth with complex needs using trauma-informed care. You’ll mentor Youth Care Professionals, support a safe therapeutic environment, and get generous PTO, breaks, and strong health benefits.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Youth For Christ USA Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a youth ministry site, recruit and train volunteers, and lead Christ-centered outreach with teens. Best fit for someone with ministry experience who’s comfortable teaching, fundraising, and building church and community partnerships.

Employer: City of Baltimore – Office of City Council President

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (Non-civil service)

Salary Range: $66,702 – $110,023 (starting $66,702 – $89,362.50)

Lead a team of canvassers and volunteers to connect directly with residents about city services, policy, and civic engagement. Strong fit if you know Baltimore’s neighborhoods, love field work, and want solid city benefits and leadership responsibility.

Employer: Axiom Medical

Location: Baltimore, MD (field-based)

Type: Full-time, remote with 80%+ travel

Salary: Not listed

Manage medical case plans for injured workers in the field, using your clinical knowledge and bilingual skills. This is a good match if you’re comfortable driving long distances, working from home, and coordinating care across providers.

Employer: Rolling Vista Place, Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Support teenage girls in a group home setting, supervising daily activities and modeling positive behavior. Ideal if you want hands-on work with youth and can handle active shifts that may include restraints and CPR/first aid.

Employer: Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $32.50/hour

Provide individual and group counseling for veterans with substance use disorders, using evidence-based approaches and ASAM assessments. Great for a CAC-AD who wants meaningful, direct clinical work with a veteran-focused team.

Employer: Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $65,000 – $72,500/year

Use your LCSW-C or LCPC to help veterans with housing, employment, and stability through intensive case management. Strong fit if you want to blend clinical skills with housing navigation and long-term support.

Employer: Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $40,000 – $45,000/year

Work with veterans in the VA GPD program on housing stability and self-sufficiency. Requires an active LCSW-C, LCADC, LCPC, or CAC-AD and is ideal if you enjoy coordinated case management and building community resource connections.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.