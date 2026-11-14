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🔧 Baltimore Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr Roles
Baltimore’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—healthcare, housing, hotels, and even holiday events are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, there’s a lot to pick from.
Janitorial Crew Member
Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.50/hour
Clean rooms, hallways, restrooms, and more in a busy facility, Monday–Friday, 12:00pm–8:30pm. Benefits include limited medical, 401(k) with match, early access to pay, and national retail discounts.
Janitorial Crew Member
Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Hourly (non-exempt)
Pay: $16.50/hour
Same role and schedule as above, listed on Indeed—good option if you prefer applying there. You’ll be on your feet most of the shift and using a mobile app to clock in/out.
Refrigeration Maintenance Mechanic
Employer: Johns Hopkins Intrastaff
Location: 1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, evening shift (3:00pm–11:30pm)
Pay: $33–$41/hour
Maintain and repair hospital refrigeration systems in a major Johns Hopkins facility. Requires HVAC journeyman license, CFC certification, and 4+ years’ experience.
Zone Mechanic
Employer: Johns Hopkins Intrastaff
Location: 1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday evenings (3:00pm–11:30pm)
Pay: $32/hour
General building systems role covering electrical, carpentry, mechanical, and plumbing. You’ll handle inspections, repairs, and help train junior staff in a hospital environment.
Director of Facilities – The Paramount Baltimore
Employer: Oak View Group
Location: Stadium Area, Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $105,000–$118,000/year
Deadline: Open through February 12, 2027
Hands-on leadership role running all building systems for a new 5,000-capacity music venue by Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. Oversee HVAC, electrical, life safety, capital projects, and a maintenance team, with full health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Environmental Service Associate (2PM–10:30PM)
Employer: GBMC HealthCare
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15–$20/hour
Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient areas clean and safe on an afternoon/evening shift. You’ll clean rooms, floors, and equipment and interact with patients, visitors, and staff.
Christmas Display Setup Specialist (Recreation & Parks)
Employer: City of Baltimore
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay: $30/hour (range $15–$30/hour)
Help build a walk-through holiday light show in a city park—assembling large displays, running cords, and doing daily checks. Outdoor, physical work with ladders and winter weather; valid MD Class C license required.
Christmas Display Setup Specialist (Recreation & Parks)
Employer: City of Baltimore
Location: 3001 East Drive, Baltimore, MD
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay: $30/hour (range $15–$30/hour)
Same role as above, posted on the City’s official site. Apply here if you prefer going straight through the city’s Workday system.
Maintenance Technician – Mulberry at Park (Signing Bonus)
Employer: Enterprise Community Partners
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.50–$27.76/hour
Apartment maintenance role handling work orders, turnovers, grounds, and snow removal at an affordable housing community. Offers a signing bonus, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and tuition help.
Maintenance Technician – 1110 Key Federal Hill
Employer: LyvWell Apartments
Location: 1110 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $19.64–$27.49/hour
Hands-on apartment maintenance covering HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and equipment. Includes full benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses/commissions, and housing discounts.
Maintenance Technician
Employer: Pennrose
Location: Gwynn Oak, MD (Baltimore area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24–$27/hour
Maintain multiple apartment buildings—work orders, unit turns, inspections, and preventive maintenance. Requires valid driver’s license and travel between properties; EPA certification provided within six months.
Facilities Plant Operations Supervisor (Baltimore)
Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, exempt
Pay: $93,400–$128,300/year
Lead 24/7 critical plant operations for mechanical, electrical, and HVAC systems. Mix of strategy and hands-on oversight, with strong benefits including pension, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.
Building Manager (Johns Hopkins Facilities & Real Estate)
Employer: Johns Hopkins University
Location: JH at Keswick, Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $58,136–$103,376/year
Day-to-day operations lead for critical facilities—coordinate maintenance, custodial, grounds, and event support. Heavy on customer service and building oversight; no direct reports but lots of coordination.
Residential Cleaning Contractor
Employer: Rubio Home Solutions, LLC
Location: Baltimore & other MD areas
Type: Independent contractor (1099)
Pay: $20–$25/hour
Take on residential cleaning jobs as your schedule allows. You choose service areas, bring your own supplies, and accept or decline assignments via phone.
House Person
Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Support hotel housekeeping by keeping public areas clean, delivering linens and supplies, and helping with deep cleans. Good fit if you like staying active and working on a team.
Facility Support Staff
Employer: MSP Superior Services
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Part-time (20–40 hours/week expected)
Pay: $15–$19.50/hour
Custodial role focused on sweeping, vacuuming, trash removal, and supply checks. Includes two days of paid training and hospitality-style customer service.
Home Organizer (Independent Contractor)
Employer: City Clean Team
Location: Baltimore City/County & nearby counties
Type: Independent contractor
Pay: $25/hour
Help clients declutter and organize homes, closets, pantries, and garages. Flexible hours, repeat clients possible, and you’ll work one-on-one in people’s homes.
HVAC Lead Technician – Commercial Team Lead
Employer: Pursuit (recruiting for a commercial mechanical contractor)
Location: Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area
Type: Full-time, on-site with regional travel
Pay: $114,000+/year earning potential
Lead a commercial HVAC field team across MD/DC/VA/PA/DE. Requires 10+ years HVAC experience, active HVAC license, and strong VRF/VRV and boiler/chiller skills. Includes full benefits and a new company vehicle.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good maintenance and facilities roles in Baltimore tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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