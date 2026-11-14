Baltimore’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—healthcare, housing, hotels, and even holiday events are all hiring. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Clean rooms, hallways, restrooms, and more in a busy facility, Monday–Friday, 12:00pm–8:30pm. Benefits include limited medical, 401(k) with match, early access to pay, and national retail discounts.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $16.50/hour

Same role and schedule as above, listed on Indeed—good option if you prefer applying there. You’ll be on your feet most of the shift and using a mobile app to clock in/out.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Intrastaff

Location: 1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, evening shift (3:00pm–11:30pm)

Pay: $33–$41/hour

Maintain and repair hospital refrigeration systems in a major Johns Hopkins facility. Requires HVAC journeyman license, CFC certification, and 4+ years’ experience.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Intrastaff

Location: 1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday evenings (3:00pm–11:30pm)

Pay: $32/hour

General building systems role covering electrical, carpentry, mechanical, and plumbing. You’ll handle inspections, repairs, and help train junior staff in a hospital environment.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Stadium Area, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $105,000–$118,000/year

Deadline: Open through February 12, 2027

Hands-on leadership role running all building systems for a new 5,000-capacity music venue by Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. Oversee HVAC, electrical, life safety, capital projects, and a maintenance team, with full health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: GBMC HealthCare

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$20/hour

Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient areas clean and safe on an afternoon/evening shift. You’ll clean rooms, floors, and equipment and interact with patients, visitors, and staff.

Employer: City of Baltimore

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $30/hour (range $15–$30/hour)

Help build a walk-through holiday light show in a city park—assembling large displays, running cords, and doing daily checks. Outdoor, physical work with ladders and winter weather; valid MD Class C license required.

Employer: City of Baltimore

Location: 3001 East Drive, Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $30/hour (range $15–$30/hour)

Same role as above, posted on the City’s official site. Apply here if you prefer going straight through the city’s Workday system.

Employer: Enterprise Community Partners

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$27.76/hour

Apartment maintenance role handling work orders, turnovers, grounds, and snow removal at an affordable housing community. Offers a signing bonus, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and tuition help.

Employer: LyvWell Apartments

Location: 1110 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $19.64–$27.49/hour

Hands-on apartment maintenance covering HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and equipment. Includes full benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses/commissions, and housing discounts.

Employer: Pennrose

Location: Gwynn Oak, MD (Baltimore area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$27/hour

Maintain multiple apartment buildings—work orders, unit turns, inspections, and preventive maintenance. Requires valid driver’s license and travel between properties; EPA certification provided within six months.

Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $93,400–$128,300/year

Lead 24/7 critical plant operations for mechanical, electrical, and HVAC systems. Mix of strategy and hands-on oversight, with strong benefits including pension, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: Johns Hopkins University

Location: JH at Keswick, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $58,136–$103,376/year

Day-to-day operations lead for critical facilities—coordinate maintenance, custodial, grounds, and event support. Heavy on customer service and building oversight; no direct reports but lots of coordination.

Employer: Rubio Home Solutions, LLC

Location: Baltimore & other MD areas

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Take on residential cleaning jobs as your schedule allows. You choose service areas, bring your own supplies, and accept or decline assignments via phone.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Support hotel housekeeping by keeping public areas clean, delivering linens and supplies, and helping with deep cleans. Good fit if you like staying active and working on a team.

Employer: MSP Superior Services

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time (20–40 hours/week expected)

Pay: $15–$19.50/hour

Custodial role focused on sweeping, vacuuming, trash removal, and supply checks. Includes two days of paid training and hospitality-style customer service.

Employer: City Clean Team

Location: Baltimore City/County & nearby counties

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: $25/hour

Help clients declutter and organize homes, closets, pantries, and garages. Flexible hours, repeat clients possible, and you’ll work one-on-one in people’s homes.

Employer: Pursuit (recruiting for a commercial mechanical contractor)

Location: Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area

Type: Full-time, on-site with regional travel

Pay: $114,000+/year earning potential

Lead a commercial HVAC field team across MD/DC/VA/PA/DE. Requires 10+ years HVAC experience, active HVAC license, and strong VRF/VRV and boiler/chiller skills. Includes full benefits and a new company vehicle.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good maintenance and facilities roles in Baltimore tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.