Baltimore’s A&E scene is hot right now—especially for folks with clearance, data center chops, or strong water resources skills. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Linthicum / Baltimore, MD (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $169,000 – $253,600

Clearance: Active Secret required; SAP eligibility

Why it’s interesting: Lead the full systems engineering, integration, and test effort on major defense programs, with control over cost/schedule (CAM) and direct interface with program leadership and customers. Includes potential relocation assistance, 9/80 schedule (where available), and a broad benefits package.

Employer: Liberty Personnel Services, Inc. (recruiting for an MEP firm)

(recruiting for an MEP firm) Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Hands-on mechanical/HVAC design in Revit for complex buildings—healthcare, mission-critical, labs, higher ed, and more. You’ll work closely with engineers and architects from early layout through construction docs, not just drafting in a corner.

Employer: Whitman, Requardt and Associates, LLP (WRA)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $240,000

Clearance: Active Top Secret or Secret with ability to obtain TS

Why it’s interesting: Senior role with 16+ years experience leading design, documentation, and construction admin for secure federal/DoD and institutional projects. Licensed architects only; strong Revit/AutoCAD and federal standards experience expected, with flexible schedules and a deep benefits package.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,200 – $182,200

Why it’s interesting: Lead stream and habitat restoration, fish passage, stormwater, and floodplain modeling projects across the Mid-Atlantic. You’ll manage budgets, scopes, and teams while doing real technical work in hydrology/hydraulics, modeling (HEC-RAS, HEC-HMS, etc.), and watershed studies.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (Baltimore-based welcome)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,900 – $141,500 (hourly within this range)

(hourly within this range) Why it’s interesting: Senior Revit/BIM role on mission-critical data center projects, designing HVAC and hydronic systems, chilled water, and cooling water layouts. You’ll coordinate with multi-discipline teams, support clash detection, and mentor junior designers.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (remote/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

Why it’s interesting: High-impact subject matter expert role leading controls strategy for hyperscale data centers—BAS, PLC/SCADA, EPMS, and advanced analytics. Requires 15+ years I&C/automation experience and a PE, with a big say in design standards, client direction, and mentoring I&C leads.

Employer: BW Papersystems (Barry-Wehmiller)

Location: Baltimore, MD (office + manufacturing floor)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Design and alter complex industrial machines that convert paper into real-world products (corrugated boxes, passports, notebooks, etc.). Mix of CAD design, BOMs, and hands-on support for manufacturing and field teams, with frequent domestic/global travel.

Employer: SOCOTEC US – Life Safety Division (SLS)

Location: Baltimore, MD / Mid-Atlantic (ideally DC metro)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead and build a new fire protection engineering office in the Mid-Atlantic—full P&L ownership, team-building, and market strategy. Ideal for a PE with 7–10+ years in fire protection who wants both technical depth and business leadership.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.