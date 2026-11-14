Baltimore has a bunch of solid admin and front-desk roles open right now, from hospitals and universities to the city and local nonprofits. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face (or voice) that keeps things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of Baltimore – Department of Recreation & Parks

City of Baltimore – Department of Recreation & Parks Location: Baltimore, MD (Druid Hill Park)

Type: Full-time, non-civil service

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour (starting at $20/hr)

Support the HR office with phones, front desk coverage, filing, hiring paperwork, and data entry. Great fit if you have 1+ year of clerical/customer service, a valid MD Class C driver’s license, and want strong city benefits.

Employer: The Johns Hopkins University

Location: Homewood Campus, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.85–$43.55/hour (commensurate with experience)

High-level role supporting the Board of Trustees and Secretary of the Board with complex calendars, meeting prep, travel/expenses, and special projects. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of advanced admin experience who’s comfortable working with senior leadership and handling confidential info.

Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) – URecFit & Wellness

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time, student position (non–work study)

Help keep the campus recreation center running smoothly, supervising other student staff during openings/closings and weekends. Good for undergrads with a high school diploma/GED who want office experience in a campus wellness setting.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), rotating 12-hr day & night shifts, weekends/holidays

Provide front-desk and clerical support on a busy ICU: greet visitors, manage patient records, coordinate appointments and transport, and work in the electronic medical record. Requires HS diploma/GED and 6+ months of office experience, ideally in a care setting.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System – Johns Hopkins Hospital (Zayed 12 West)

Location: Baltimore, MD 21287

Type: Part-time, limited hours (20 hrs, night shift)

Pay: $18.27–$21.20/hour

Be the central contact on a neuro unit for patients, families, and staff in a fast-paced hospital environment. Needs HS diploma/GED and 6+ months in healthcare or office work, plus strong customer service and comfort with computer systems.

Employer: CorePower Yoga

Location: Federal Hill, Baltimore, MD

Type: Part-time (18–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.25/hour

Run day-to-day studio operations, support front desk and cleaning standards, help with membership and retail, and possibly teach classes if you’re certified. Includes free All Access membership for you + a guest, retail discounts, and holiday premium pay.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System – Johns Hopkins Hospital

Location: Baltimore, MD 21287

Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hrs)

Pay: $22.33–$36.86/hour

Front-line role focused on patient satisfaction and communication on a busy surgical unit: handle concerns, coach liaisons, and keep information flowing between patients and care teams. Requires HS diploma/GED (Associate’s preferred) and 2+ years in customer service or healthcare.

Employer: MileOne Autogroup

Location: Owings Mills, MD 21117 (Baltimore area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Be the first voice and face of a Mercedes-Benz dealership: answer phones, greet visitors, route calls, and handle light typing and clerical work. Looking for ~2 years related experience, basic MS Office skills, and a friendly, professional phone manner.

Employer: Catholic Charities of Baltimore

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7 AM–3 PM)

Pay: $18.50/hour

Help run daily shelter operations: support meal and guest services, coordinate maintenance and security, manage donations and supplies, and act as team lead on shift. Requires HS diploma/GED and ~3 years related experience, plus strong communication and problem-solving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.