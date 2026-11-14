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📋 Baltimore admin & clerical roundup: multiple roles from $18+/hr
Baltimore has a bunch of solid admin and front-desk roles open right now, from hospitals and universities to the city and local nonprofits. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face (or voice) that keeps things moving, these are worth a look.
Office Support, Community Aide – Rec & Parks HR
- Employer: City of Baltimore – Department of Recreation & Parks
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Druid Hill Park)
- Type: Full-time, non-civil service
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour (starting at $20/hr)
- Support the HR office with phones, front desk coverage, filing, hiring paperwork, and data entry. Great fit if you have 1+ year of clerical/customer service, a valid MD Class C driver’s license, and want strong city benefits.
Executive Assistant – Office of the Board of Trustees
- Employer: The Johns Hopkins University
- Location: Homewood Campus, Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.85–$43.55/hour (commensurate with experience)
- High-level role supporting the Board of Trustees and Secretary of the Board with complex calendars, meeting prep, travel/expenses, and special projects. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of advanced admin experience who’s comfortable working with senior leadership and handling confidential info.
Undergrad Frontline Operations (Student – Office Administration)
- Employer: University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) – URecFit & Wellness
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time, student position (non–work study)
- Help keep the campus recreation center running smoothly, supervising other student staff during openings/closings and weekends. Good for undergrads with a high school diploma/GED who want office experience in a campus wellness setting.
Unit Secretary – Nursing Medical ICU (Part-Time)
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), rotating 12-hr day & night shifts, weekends/holidays
- Provide front-desk and clerical support on a busy ICU: greet visitors, manage patient records, coordinate appointments and transport, and work in the electronic medical record. Requires HS diploma/GED and 6+ months of office experience, ideally in a care setting.
Clinical Customer Service Rep – Neuro (Night Shift)
- Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System – Johns Hopkins Hospital (Zayed 12 West)
- Location: Baltimore, MD 21287
- Type: Part-time, limited hours (20 hrs, night shift)
- Pay: $18.27–$21.20/hour
- Be the central contact on a neuro unit for patients, families, and staff in a fast-paced hospital environment. Needs HS diploma/GED and 6+ months in healthcare or office work, plus strong customer service and comfort with computer systems.
Studio Coordinator – Federal Hill
- Employer: CorePower Yoga
- Location: Federal Hill, Baltimore, MD
- Type: Part-time (18–29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $22.25/hour
- Run day-to-day studio operations, support front desk and cleaning standards, help with membership and retail, and possibly teach classes if you’re certified. Includes free All Access membership for you + a guest, retail discounts, and holiday premium pay.
Patient Experience Representative – Ortho Trauma Surgery
- Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System – Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Location: Baltimore, MD 21287
- Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hrs)
- Pay: $22.33–$36.86/hour
- Front-line role focused on patient satisfaction and communication on a busy surgical unit: handle concerns, coach liaisons, and keep information flowing between patients and care teams. Requires HS diploma/GED (Associate’s preferred) and 2+ years in customer service or healthcare.
Receptionist – Mercedes-Benz of Owings Mills
- Employer: MileOne Autogroup
- Location: Owings Mills, MD 21117 (Baltimore area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour
- Be the first voice and face of a Mercedes-Benz dealership: answer phones, greet visitors, route calls, and handle light typing and clerical work. Looking for ~2 years related experience, basic MS Office skills, and a friendly, professional phone manner.
Operations Assistant – Weinberg Housing & Resource Center
- Employer: Catholic Charities of Baltimore
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7 AM–3 PM)
- Pay: $18.50/hour
- Help run daily shelter operations: support meal and guest services, coordinate maintenance and security, manage donations and supplies, and act as team lead on shift. Requires HS diploma/GED and ~3 years related experience, plus strong communication and problem-solving.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for other roles to search for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.