Baltimore neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home goods to travel gear and more. Here’s a quick look at what’s up for grabs.

Type: Hair service deals (details not listed)

Location: Idlewood, Baltimore, MD

Condition/Notes: Description says: “Message me to book.”

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re looking for hair deals in November, this neighbor is offering specials in Idlewood. You’ll need to message the poster through Nextdoor to learn what’s included and confirm pricing and availability.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Type: Hair service offers (details not listed)

Location: Idlewood, Baltimore, MD

Condition/Notes: Description says: “Message me for booking.”

Source: nextdoor.com

Another hair service listing in Idlewood. If you’re nearby and want to freshen up your look, reach out through Nextdoor to ask about styles, prices, and open times.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Type: Black Friday hair specials (details not listed)

Location: Idlewood, Baltimore, MD

Condition/Notes: Description says: “Message me or follow me on IG : deeshaystyledyou.”

Source: nextdoor.com

This post is for Black Friday hair deals in Idlewood. To learn what’s included, message the poster on Nextdoor or follow their Instagram handle listed in the description.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small bookshelf

Location: Baltimore, MD (exact address via Facebook Messenger)

Condition: Used – Fair, “well loved and has imperfections, but still sturdy”

Size: About 2.5 feet tall, 2 feet 3 inches long, 11 inches deep

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This is a compact bookcase that could work in a bedroom, office, or small living room. It has visible wear and some flaws, but the poster says it’s still sturdy and usable.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Spacious black rolling suitcase

Location: Ten Hills, Baltimore, MD

Condition: Not stated; described as spacious with multiple compartments

Source: nextdoor.com

This rolling suitcase has multiple compartments, which is handy for organizing clothes and travel items. Great if you need extra luggage for trips or storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray shaggy area rug

Location: Ten Hills, Baltimore, MD

Condition: Good condition

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft and plush, this gray shag rug can warm up a bedroom or living room. The poster notes it’s in good shape, so it could be a nice upgrade if you’re decorating on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King size mattress (listing title mentions 2)

Location: Ten Hills, Baltimore, MD

Condition: Described as comfortable and in good condition

Source: nextdoor.com

If you need a king mattress, this could be a big help. The post says it’s comfortable and in good condition. Be sure to ask the poster how many mattresses are available and whether you’ll need help carrying it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Red Everlast boxing gloves, 20 oz

Location: Curtis Bay, Baltimore, MD

Condition: Not stated

Special note: Free gloves with bag purchase

Source: nextdoor.com

These 20 oz Everlast gloves are being offered free when you buy the bag from the same poster. Good for anyone setting up a small home boxing or fitness area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of colorful skis with bindings

Location: Curtis Bay, Baltimore, MD

Condition: Not stated

Special note: Listed as “Free with Adult skis..Best offer”

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing includes skis with bindings, described as colorful and suited for winter sports fans. The description says they’re free with adult skis and mentions best offer, so check the post for full details and any costs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Baltimore tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.