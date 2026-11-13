Baltimore’s building, housing, and infrastructure work is busy right now, and that means solid planning and development roles are popping up. Here are a few worth a closer look if you like projects, permits, and keeping big plans on track.

Employer: Constellation

Constellation Location: Baltimore, MD (in-office, not hybrid)

Salary: $81,000–$90,000/year + bonus, 401(k) with match , stock purchase plan, medical, dental, vision

+ bonus, , stock purchase plan, medical, dental, vision Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead the permit process for electrical, HVAC, and plumbing work across multiple jurisdictions for a major clean energy company. Great fit if you have 10+ years in permit management or trades, know codes cold, and like being the go-to expert for licenses, inspections, and compliance.

Employer: Edgemont Builders

Location: Baltimore, MD (in person)

Salary: $70,000–$102,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role that covers estimating, takeoffs, subcontractor bids, permitting, and utility coordination from early pricing through project turnover. Good for someone with 1–2+ years of construction experience, strong Excel skills, and a “get it done” mindset who wants to grow in preconstruction.

Employer: Preservation Management, Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD (on-site)

Salary: $55,000–$60,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Run the day-to-day at an affordable housing community, from budgets and HUD/LIHTC compliance to marketing, rent collections, and staff leadership. Comes with 16 days PTO, 12 holidays, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, parental leave, and tuition/professional development support.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Hybrid – Eastern U.S. office (listed for Baltimore, MD region)

Salary: $130,000–$170,000/year

Type: Full-time, hybrid (about 2 days/week in office)

Why it’s interesting: Senior role pricing $5M–$10B heavy civil projects like highways, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and urban development. Ideal if you have deep transportation estimating experience, know HCSS (HeavyBid) and BlueBeam, and want to work on big, complex infrastructure across the East region.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Baltimore’s planning and development scene is moving fast, and experience in these roles opens doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.