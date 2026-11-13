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Towson
13-year-old arrested in stolen car in Towson
6 days ago
Baltimore County Police report that a 13-year-old drove a stolen vehicle and was later arrested in Towson. Police say the youth got behind the wheel of the stolen car before officers took the child into custody.
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