Baltimore has some strong openings right now if you like working with animals or protecting the environment. These roles range from hands-on field work to community-focused animal care.

Employer: VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$28 per hour

Field role doing hazardous and non-hazardous waste cleanup, tank cleaning, site remediation, and equipment decontamination. You’ll work with pumps, vacuums, pressure washers, and more, often in confined spaces and at heights, with strong benefits including 401(k) match up to 5%, paid holidays, and solid health coverage.

Employer: City of Baltimore

Location: 1001 E Fayette St, Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (24/7 coverage)

Salary: $51,831–$84,478 annually (starting at $51,831)

Drives an animal transport truck, responds to calls for animals in distress or deceased animals, and investigates animal abuse and neglect. Good fit if you have at least a year of animal-handling or law enforcement experience and want city benefits plus steady, impactful work outdoors.

Employer: BARCS Animal Shelter

Location: Baltimore, MD (in-person)

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday (nights/weekends as needed)

Salary: $19.23 per hour

Leads the dog foster program—recruiting foster families, matching dogs to homes, managing appointments, and supporting foster parents. Great if you love dogs, are organized and people-focused, and don’t mind shelter work, on-call evenings, and some heavy lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.