🎨 Baltimore Arts & Design Jobs with Multiple Creative Roles

Baltimore’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, media, and attractions are all hiring. If you work in design, UX, or storytelling, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Baird Consulting Group (for Planit)

Baird Consulting Group (for Planit) Location: Baltimore, MD (office-first hybrid, 3 days in office )

(office-first hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $125,000

Lead UX/UI for major web and app projects, from wireframes to polished builds, and act as the main creative contact with clients. This is a senior role for a 6+ year digital-first designer who’s fluent in Figma, WordPress, and Adobe CC, and wants to shape award-winning experiences with a high-performing team.

Employer: WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $68,000, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match

On-air reporting role covering local stories with a focus on enterprise-driven content and strong live reporting. Good fit if you’re a versatile self-starter who can pitch stories, turn them fast, and stay calm under tight deadlines.

Employer: National Aquarium

Location: Candler Building, 111 Market Pl, Suite 800, Baltimore, MD 21202 (on-site/hybrid)

(on-site/hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $55,699

Design print, digital, exhibit, and environmental graphics for Maryland’s biggest cultural attraction. You’ll support marketing and on-campus signage, work in Adobe Creative Suite, and help shape guest experiences across exhibits, wayfinding, and campaigns, with strong PTO and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.