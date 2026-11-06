🏭 Baltimore Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & $20+/hr

Baltimore’s factories and production floors are busy right now, from food and beverage to high-tech and textiles. If you like hands-on work or leading teams on the line, there’s a solid mix of roles hiring across the city.

Employer: CERTEX USA

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$23/hour + monthly profit sharing

Build wire rope and chain products used in construction, energy, aerospace, maritime, and more. This is a physical, hands-on role with full training, solid benefits (401(k) match, medical, paid time off), uniforms, and a steel-toe boot allowance.

Note: Same role also listed on Indeed; details match this posting.

Employer: Catholic Relief Services

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $56,708–$67,779/year (US-based range)

Run digital presses and finishing equipment to produce reports, brochures, banners, and more for a global humanitarian organization. Great fit if you have strong print production experience, know Adobe/Fiery, and want steady, quality-focused work in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $98,900–$148,300/year

Lead quality systems for advanced manufacturing, using data and root-cause tools to keep production on spec. Ideal for experienced engineers (STEM degree required) who can work with ISO/AS standards, drive continuous improvement, and support high-tech defense programs.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $21.19/hour

Operate and monitor bottling equipment in a fast-paced plant, keeping lines running safely and on time. Comes with clear growth paths, 401(k) match, health coverage, and training if you’re looking to build a long-term manufacturing career.

Employer: Sazerac Company

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.83–$37.25/hour

Lead a bottling crew on evening/overnight shifts, focusing on safety, quality, and hitting production goals. Great for someone with prior supervisory experience who likes solving problems on the floor and wants strong pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Marlin Steel Wire Products

Location: Baltimore, MD (multi-site role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own the Quality Management System across several manufacturing plants, including ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 compliance. This is a senior, hands-on leadership role with travel, audits, supplier quality, and coaching local quality teams.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $15.75–$18.38/hour + up to $3/hour productivity bonus

Fold and bundle clean garments and linens for delivery, either by hand or using folding machines. Simple, repetitive work with performance-based extra pay, plus benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth options.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $15.75–$18.38/hour + up to $3/hour productivity bonus

Same core duties as the 3rd shift role—folding, counting, and preparing product for customers—but on an afternoon/evening schedule. Good option if you want steady hours, benefits, and a clear production target to boost your pay.

Employer: American Sugar Refining, Inc. (Domino Sugar)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46.70/hour

Maintain and troubleshoot plant control systems, PLCs, drives, and instrumentation at a major sugar refinery. Best for experienced technicians with a journeyman license and strong PLC/controls skills who want high hourly pay plus full benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Baltimore plants tend to move fast when they find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.