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Baltimore
💰 Baltimore Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings
8 days ago
Baltimore’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now — from City Hall to big-name investment firms, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Auditor Supervisor – Office of Comptroller
- Employer: City of Baltimore
- Location: Charles L. Benton, Jr. Building, Baltimore, MD
- Salary: $98,359 – $157,302/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead an auditing division for the City, supervising audit and accounting staff on a standard weekday schedule. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years of auditing experience, and a current Maryland CPA license; strong city benefits and a clear path into senior public-sector finance.
Tax Manager – Hybrid
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a mid-sized CPA firm in Hunt Valley)
- Location: Baltimore/Hunt Valley, MD (Hybrid)
- Salary: $125,000 – $160,000+ /year (DOE)
- Type: Full-time
Manage tax work at a ~40-person CPA firm with hybrid flexibility, 4 weeks PTO, multiple bonuses, and capped busy-season hours. You’ll need an active CPA and 5+ years in public accounting, currently at Tax Manager or Supervisor level.
Director, Assurance Risk Management
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Salary: $200,000 – $250,000/year (Maryland range)
- Type: Full-time
High-impact leadership role guiding risk, compliance, and audit quality across the firm, including tech and AI-enabled tools. Requires 10+ years in public accounting, audit experience with public and non-public entities, and an active CPA (or equivalent).
Manager, Assurance Risk Management
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year (Maryland range)
- Type: Full-time
Mid–senior role focused on technical research, compliance monitoring, and risk processes that support audit quality. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in public accounting, prior audit experience, and an active CPA who wants a risk-focused career path.
Portfolio Investment Analyst – Equity
- Employer: T. Rowe Price
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid – up to 1 day/week from home)
- Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year (Maryland range)
- Type: Full-time
Work directly with equity and multi-asset portfolio managers and traders on portfolio modeling, exposure monitoring, and trade allocations. Best fit if you have 2+ years of investment experience and strong skills in equity/derivative/fixed income analytics.
Lead Analyst, Middle Office Distribution and Funding (Private Assets Change Management)
- Employer: T. Rowe Price
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid – 4 days/week in office)
- Salary: $110,000 – $188,000/year (Maryland range)
- Type: Full-time
Senior middle-office role driving process redesign, automation, and AI-powered operational change for private assets and venture capital distribution. Requires 8+ years of relevant operations/process/change experience and comfort leading cross-functional transformation.
Director of Financial Operations
- Employer: John Evans Recruiting (for a rapidly growing company HQ’d in the Baltimore area)
- Location: Baltimore, MD area
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Oversee profitability analysis, budgeting/forecasting, M&A support, and Power BI reporting for a fast-growing, acquisition-focused company. Looking for 8+ years of FP&A/analytical experience and a bachelor’s in finance, accounting, or business.
Manager Tax, Information Reporting & Withholding (Hybrid)
- Employer: Transamerica
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Salary: $112,000 – $135,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team handling U.S. information reporting and withholding compliance (Forms 1099, 1098, 1042-S, etc.) across multiple business lines. Best for someone with ~8 years in tax/accounting, strong IRS rules knowledge, and people-management skills.
Manager, Payroll Solutions Architect
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Baltimore, MD (office-based with travel)
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year
- Type: Full-time
Design HR/payroll BPaaS and BPO solutions—staffing models, pricing, and global delivery strategies—for major clients. Requires 6+ years in payroll outsourcing/BPO/shared services plus 4+ years in solution architecture/pricing/workforce planning.
Patient Financial Counselor II
- Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System
- Location: Baltimore, MD (Johns Hopkins Hospital – 100% onsite)
- Salary: $20.52 – $33.88/hour
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Front-line finance role helping patients understand and arrange payment options, charity care, and government programs. Needs 2+ years in a hospital/clinic/insurance/financial setting, strong customer service, and willingness to earn CAC certification within 6–12 months.
Accounting Administrator
- Employer: Maryland Sound International
- Location: Gwynn Oak, MD (in person)
- Salary: $45,000 – $50,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
Hands-on role covering AP, AR, payroll data entry, and general accounting support in QuickBooks for an audio production company. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented with strong Excel and data-entry skills; formal accounting education is helpful but not required.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Baltimore Medical System, Inc.
- Location: Baltimore, MD
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support the Controller with month-end close, journal entries, reconciliations, and financial statement prep for a large nonprofit health provider. Requires a bachelor’s in accounting (or concentration) and 2–3 years of accounting experience, ideally in healthcare.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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