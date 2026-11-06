💰 Baltimore Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings

Baltimore’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now — from City Hall to big-name investment firms, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: City of Baltimore

City of Baltimore Location: Charles L. Benton, Jr. Building, Baltimore, MD

Salary: $98,359 – $157,302/year

Type: Full-time

Lead an auditing division for the City, supervising audit and accounting staff on a standard weekday schedule. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years of auditing experience, and a current Maryland CPA license; strong city benefits and a clear path into senior public-sector finance.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a mid-sized CPA firm in Hunt Valley)

(recruiting for a mid-sized CPA firm in Hunt Valley) Location: Baltimore/Hunt Valley, MD (Hybrid)

Salary: $125,000 – $160,000+ /year (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Manage tax work at a ~40-person CPA firm with hybrid flexibility, 4 weeks PTO, multiple bonuses, and capped busy-season hours. You’ll need an active CPA and 5+ years in public accounting, currently at Tax Manager or Supervisor level.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: $200,000 – $250,000/year (Maryland range)

Type: Full-time

High-impact leadership role guiding risk, compliance, and audit quality across the firm, including tech and AI-enabled tools. Requires 10+ years in public accounting, audit experience with public and non-public entities, and an active CPA (or equivalent).

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year (Maryland range)

Type: Full-time

Mid–senior role focused on technical research, compliance monitoring, and risk processes that support audit quality. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in public accounting, prior audit experience, and an active CPA who wants a risk-focused career path.

Employer: T. Rowe Price

Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid – up to 1 day/week from home)

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year (Maryland range)

Type: Full-time

Work directly with equity and multi-asset portfolio managers and traders on portfolio modeling, exposure monitoring, and trade allocations. Best fit if you have 2+ years of investment experience and strong skills in equity/derivative/fixed income analytics.

Employer: T. Rowe Price

Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid – 4 days/week in office)

Salary: $110,000 – $188,000/year (Maryland range)

Type: Full-time

Senior middle-office role driving process redesign, automation, and AI-powered operational change for private assets and venture capital distribution. Requires 8+ years of relevant operations/process/change experience and comfort leading cross-functional transformation.

Employer: John Evans Recruiting (for a rapidly growing company HQ’d in the Baltimore area)

(for a rapidly growing company HQ’d in the Baltimore area) Location: Baltimore, MD area

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Oversee profitability analysis, budgeting/forecasting, M&A support, and Power BI reporting for a fast-growing, acquisition-focused company. Looking for 8+ years of FP&A/analytical experience and a bachelor’s in finance, accounting, or business.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Baltimore, MD (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Salary: $112,000 – $135,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead a team handling U.S. information reporting and withholding compliance (Forms 1099, 1098, 1042-S, etc.) across multiple business lines. Best for someone with ~8 years in tax/accounting, strong IRS rules knowledge, and people-management skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD (office-based with travel)

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year

Type: Full-time

Design HR/payroll BPaaS and BPO solutions—staffing models, pricing, and global delivery strategies—for major clients. Requires 6+ years in payroll outsourcing/BPO/shared services plus 4+ years in solution architecture/pricing/workforce planning.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System

Location: Baltimore, MD (Johns Hopkins Hospital – 100% onsite)

Salary: $20.52 – $33.88/hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Front-line finance role helping patients understand and arrange payment options, charity care, and government programs. Needs 2+ years in a hospital/clinic/insurance/financial setting, strong customer service, and willingness to earn CAC certification within 6–12 months.

Employer: Maryland Sound International

Location: Gwynn Oak, MD (in person)

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Hands-on role covering AP, AR, payroll data entry, and general accounting support in QuickBooks for an audio production company. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented with strong Excel and data-entry skills; formal accounting education is helpful but not required.

Employer: Baltimore Medical System, Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Support the Controller with month-end close, journal entries, reconciliations, and financial statement prep for a large nonprofit health provider. Requires a bachelor’s in accounting (or concentration) and 2–3 years of accounting experience, ideally in healthcare.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.