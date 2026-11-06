🚧 Baltimore construction & trades jobs with multiple openings

Baltimore’s trades scene is busy right now—good news if you like working with your hands and staying active. Here are several solid full-time roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$98,300/year (flag/commission pay)

Prep and finish vehicles for paint at a large, fast-growing collision repair company. Good fit if you’ve done auto paint work before and want benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Nichols Contracting Inc.

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Help run commercial construction job sites, coordinate subs, track safety, and keep projects on schedule. Great next step if you’ve been a foreman or field engineer and want more leadership.

Employer: Lifeway Mobility

Location: Baltimore & Middle River, MD

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $24–$25/hour + potential monthly performance bonuses

Install wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, and other accessibility equipment—steady, year-round work with a possible 4-day week, company vehicle, tools, and full benefits.

Employer: NPL Construction Co. (Centuri)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, union role

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)

Licensed plumber role working on underground gas pipelines—testing lines, pulling permits, and doing safety-focused field work for a major utility contractor with training and benefits.

Employer: American HomeStays LLC (via Enterprise Management Solutions)

Location: Baltimore, MD area

Type: Full-time, hourly (10-hr days, 4 days/week)

Pay: $15–$30/hour, based on experience

Handle residential and light commercial electrical work across multiple properties—installations, troubleshooting, and maintenance—with a company vehicle and W-2 benefits.

Employer: DSM Contracting

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (40–50 hrs/week, in-person)

Pay: $32–$50/hour

Lead the shop while turning wrenches on diesel trucks and heavy equipment—mix of hands-on repairs, preventive maintenance, and coordinating work for a civil site fleet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person with solid skills and a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.