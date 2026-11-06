🚌 Baltimore Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Routes

Baltimore’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for both company drivers and owner-operators. Here are several strong picks if you’re ready to stay rolling and get paid.

Employer: Lewis Services (Lewis Tree Service)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34–$45/hour

Field-based role keeping trucks and off-road equipment running for a large, 100% employee-owned utility vegetation company. Good fit if you like working outdoors, have 3+ years as a mobile mechanic, and want ESOP, health benefits, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Baltimore, MD (OTR, Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+/year (most earn $3,750–$4,250+/week, $3,500/week minimum when working)

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—all miles paid, plus detention, tolls, fuel permits, and a fuel price guarantee around $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Requires Class A CDL, 2+ years’ experience, and a passport.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Frederick, MD (serving MD, PA, VA)

Type: Full-time, Company Driver

Pay: $1,450–$1,770/week average, $1,000/week guarantee first 90 days

Run 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook Costco freight with weekly home time and 5–8 loads/week. Includes $7,500 sign-on bonus (experienced) or $5,000 (inexperienced), medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid orientation; open to all CDL-A holders.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Baltimore, MD (OTR, 48 states)

Type: Owner Operator, OTR

Pay: $6,500–$8,500 gross per week, keep 90% of gross

Run general, mostly no-touch freight nationwide with your own 24' or 26' box truck (2013 or newer). No CDL needed—just a regular license, 6+ months OTR box truck experience, and a clean record; fuel discounts, sign-on/referral bonuses, and 24/7 dispatch & safety support.

Employer: World Finest Courier LLC (Major carrier fleet)

Location: Baltimore, MD (must live within 45 miles of Perryville, MD)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $1,800–$2,300/week ($93,203–$120,057/year)

Night shift home daily route hauling store freight from Perryville through PA, Staten Island, and NJ with manual pallet jack unloads. Includes benefits, paid vacation, rider & pet programs; requires CDL-A, 3+ months recent 53' tractor-trailer experience, clean record, and hair/urine drug screen.

Employer: MTS Transport

Location: Baltimore, MD (OTR)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator

Pay: At least $8,000–$10,000/week (per contract for qualified drivers)

Specialized asphalt tanker work with strong, contract-backed weekly pay for drivers who stay available and compliant. OTR, typically out ~2 weeks at a time, with tanker trailers provided; requires CDL-A, 1+ year experience, Hazmat & Tanker endorsements, TWIC preferred.

Employer: Maryland Medical Day Services

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive clients to and from an adult day care center and help with activities and toileting, so this is part driving, part hands-on care. Offers 401(k) match, health, dental, PTO, and prefers candidates with CNA license and experience with 15-passenger vans.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Baltimore, MD (Regional North)

Type: Full-time, Company Driver

Pay: $1,425–$1,600/week, $0.67–$0.72/mile depending on Hazmat

Run 100% no-touch dry van across KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, and CT with home every weekend and well-equipped late-model trucks (APU, inverter, fridge, TV). Requires Class A CDL, 9+ months recent OTR/regional experience, and a clean MVR; includes benefits, 401(k) match, quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.