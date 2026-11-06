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💻 Baltimore IT Roles With Multiple $80K+ Opportunities
Baltimore’s tech scene is buzzing with roles from hands-on engineering to data leadership and AI. Here are several IT openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Cloud Systems Architect
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, mid-level
Salary: $167,032 – $226,687/year
Design and support public, private, and hybrid cloud environments for federal clients using AWS and Azure. Great fit if you like high-impact architecture work plus a strong federal benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).
Mission Operator II – Baltimore
Employer: Axon
Location: On-site in Baltimore, MD with travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: $81,600 – $130,560/year
Be the technical advisor for public safety agencies, leading deployments, troubleshooting complex SaaS/cloud issues, and driving AI-enabled workflows. Ideal if you enjoy customer-facing work, travel, and owning outcomes, not just tickets.
CommVault Systems Engineer (Data Protection / Backup)
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time, experienced
Salary: $123,275 – $167,301/year
Own enterprise backup and recovery for a large federal environment using Commvault. You’ll design backup architectures, handle complex restore issues, and work with DISA STIGs and security requirements.
Federal Business Group Data Steward
Employer: HDR
Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid/any listed HDR office)
Type: Full-time, leadership
Salary (MD range): $81,879 – $116,970/year
Lead how federal program data is defined and governed across HDR—aligning with SAM.gov, FPDS, and federal reporting. Great for a seasoned data leader who likes standards, governance, and enabling analytics/AI at scale.
Structured Cabling Systems Telecom Project Lead
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Hybrid, any U.S. location (including Baltimore area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year
Lead structured cabling and low-voltage designs for data centers—overseeing BIM designers, specs, site visits, and client coordination. Perfect if you know ANSI/TIA, BICSI, NFPA 70 and want project leadership.
AI Token Engineer / Specialist
Employer: Parsons Corporation
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,100 – $225,200/year
Support U.S. Cyber Command on LLM and generative AI economics—optimizing token usage, building cost models, and advising on AI budgeting and procurement. Requires TS/SCI w/ polygraph and deep AI/DoD experience.
Associate Software Engineer – Full Stack Developer
Employer: Franklin Templeton
Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,400 – $118,200/year + bonus
Build React front ends and Python/Java/Spring Boot back ends for data and integration platforms on AWS/Azure. Good for early-career full-stack devs who want modern tooling, CI/CD, and strong benefits.
GCP Technical Account Manager (Cloud Infrastructure Engineer III)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $170,000/year
Support public-sector clients on Google Cloud—coordinating launches, escalations, and reliability work while holding a Google Cloud Professional cert. Great if you like client-facing cloud work with light travel.
PLM (Centric/Flex) Techno-functional CPG Solution Architect Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year
Lead PLM transformations (Centric/FlexPLM) for CPG, retail, and apparel clients—owning architecture, roadmaps, and cross-functional delivery. Best for senior PLM pros who enjoy both tech and business strategy.
OneStream Developer Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $128,000 – $252,000/year
Manage OneStream design and integrations for budgeting and planning, mainly in federal settings. Requires OneStream experience, at least one certification, and active Secret clearance.
Oracle HCM Cloud Technical Integration Lead
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,100 – $131,100/year
Lead Oracle HCM Cloud integrations and data conversions for large public-sector HR programs. Good fit if you’ve already led at least one full Oracle HCM Cloud implementation.
Workday Consultant – Financials
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,100 – $179,500/year
Support Workday Financials projects—config, testing, documentation, and coordination. Ideal for consultants with 1+ ERP Financials implementation and/or Workday experience.
Microsoft Dynamics Senior Consultant, Functional Transformation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year
Senior Dynamics 365 & Power Platform role leading CRM workstreams, data migrations, and DevOps practices. Great for folks with 4+ years on D365/Power Platform and strong C#, plugins, and CI/CD skills.
Databricks Engineer – Data Engineer III
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $107,700 – $179,500/year
Build and tune Databricks Lakehouse pipelines using Python, PySpark, SQL, and Unity Catalog. Nice match if you have 2+ years on Databricks and enjoy Medallion architecture and CI/CD.
AI/ML Automation Engineer/Developer (Jr, Mid, Sr)
Employer: Parsons Corporation
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time (multiple seniority levels)
Salary: $88,400 – $154,700/year
Develop AI/ML-powered cybersecurity tools (including agentic AI) for federal missions. Requires TS/SCI, programming skills (Java/Python/C# etc.), and interest in cyber and automation.
Data and Impact Manager
Employer: Cherry Hill Strong
Location: Baltimore, MD (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $66,000 – $74,000/year
Build and own the org’s Salesforce-based data system from scratch, tracking housing, wellness, education, and economic outcomes in Cherry Hill. Great for a mission-driven data pro who likes community impact and hands-on analytics.
Technical Systems Manager
Employer: Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)
Location: Baltimore, MD
Type: Full-time
Salary: $76,100 – $98,900/year
Run MICA’s Windows endpoint and server environment—from imaging and asset lifecycle to O365, AD, Azure, Intune, and security. Good for a hands-on systems admin ready to own campus-wide operations.
Mission Operator II – Baltimore
Employer: Axon
Location: On-site in Baltimore, MD with travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed on Indeed (see LinkedIn posting for range)
Same Mission Operator II role as above, listed via Indeed—use whichever application path works best for you.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume for that role, and hit apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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