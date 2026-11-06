💻 Baltimore IT Roles With Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Baltimore’s tech scene is buzzing with roles from hands-on engineering to data leadership and AI. Here are several IT openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, mid-level

Salary: $167,032 – $226,687/year

Design and support public, private, and hybrid cloud environments for federal clients using AWS and Azure. Great fit if you like high-impact architecture work plus a strong federal benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Axon

Location: On-site in Baltimore, MD with travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,600 – $130,560/year

Be the technical advisor for public safety agencies, leading deployments, troubleshooting complex SaaS/cloud issues, and driving AI-enabled workflows. Ideal if you enjoy customer-facing work, travel, and owning outcomes, not just tickets.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, experienced

Salary: $123,275 – $167,301/year

Own enterprise backup and recovery for a large federal environment using Commvault. You’ll design backup architectures, handle complex restore issues, and work with DISA STIGs and security requirements.

Employer: HDR

Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid/any listed HDR office)

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary (MD range): $81,879 – $116,970/year

Lead how federal program data is defined and governed across HDR—aligning with SAM.gov, FPDS, and federal reporting. Great for a seasoned data leader who likes standards, governance, and enabling analytics/AI at scale.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Hybrid, any U.S. location (including Baltimore area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Lead structured cabling and low-voltage designs for data centers—overseeing BIM designers, specs, site visits, and client coordination. Perfect if you know ANSI/TIA, BICSI, NFPA 70 and want project leadership.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,100 – $225,200/year

Support U.S. Cyber Command on LLM and generative AI economics—optimizing token usage, building cost models, and advising on AI budgeting and procurement. Requires TS/SCI w/ polygraph and deep AI/DoD experience.

Employer: Franklin Templeton

Location: Baltimore, MD (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,400 – $118,200/year + bonus

Build React front ends and Python/Java/Spring Boot back ends for data and integration platforms on AWS/Azure. Good for early-career full-stack devs who want modern tooling, CI/CD, and strong benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $170,000/year

Support public-sector clients on Google Cloud—coordinating launches, escalations, and reliability work while holding a Google Cloud Professional cert. Great if you like client-facing cloud work with light travel.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Lead PLM transformations (Centric/FlexPLM) for CPG, retail, and apparel clients—owning architecture, roadmaps, and cross-functional delivery. Best for senior PLM pros who enjoy both tech and business strategy.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $252,000/year

Manage OneStream design and integrations for budgeting and planning, mainly in federal settings. Requires OneStream experience, at least one certification, and active Secret clearance.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,100 – $131,100/year

Lead Oracle HCM Cloud integrations and data conversions for large public-sector HR programs. Good fit if you’ve already led at least one full Oracle HCM Cloud implementation.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100 – $179,500/year

Support Workday Financials projects—config, testing, documentation, and coordination. Ideal for consultants with 1+ ERP Financials implementation and/or Workday experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Senior Dynamics 365 & Power Platform role leading CRM workstreams, data migrations, and DevOps practices. Great for folks with 4+ years on D365/Power Platform and strong C#, plugins, and CI/CD skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,700 – $179,500/year

Build and tune Databricks Lakehouse pipelines using Python, PySpark, SQL, and Unity Catalog. Nice match if you have 2+ years on Databricks and enjoy Medallion architecture and CI/CD.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time (multiple seniority levels)

Salary: $88,400 – $154,700/year

Develop AI/ML-powered cybersecurity tools (including agentic AI) for federal missions. Requires TS/SCI, programming skills (Java/Python/C# etc.), and interest in cyber and automation.

Employer: Cherry Hill Strong

Location: Baltimore, MD (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $74,000/year

Build and own the org’s Salesforce-based data system from scratch, tracking housing, wellness, education, and economic outcomes in Cherry Hill. Great for a mission-driven data pro who likes community impact and hands-on analytics.

Employer: Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,100 – $98,900/year

Run MICA’s Windows endpoint and server environment—from imaging and asset lifecycle to O365, AD, Azure, Intune, and security. Good for a hands-on systems admin ready to own campus-wide operations.

Employer: Axon

Location: On-site in Baltimore, MD with travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed on Indeed (see LinkedIn posting for range)

Same Mission Operator II role as above, listed via Indeed—use whichever application path works best for you.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume for that role, and hit apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.