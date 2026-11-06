👔 Baltimore Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Baltimore’s leadership job scene is busy right now, from banking and property management to tech, consulting, and the arts. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these management roles span corporate, creative, and industrial settings.

Employer: Securitas Technology

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex security programs for Fortune 1000 and national accounts, coordinating multi‑site electronic security projects worth tens of millions in potential revenue. Ideal if you have 10+ years in security integration project management and want a client‑facing role with big‑name accounts and strong benefits (401k match, paid time off, growth path).

Employer: Broadway Across America / The John Gore Organization

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Run technical operations for Broadway tours, concerts, and special events at two major downtown venues. You’ll manage crews, budgets, and production logistics, and often step in for the Technical Director—great for someone with 3+ years in live event or theatre production who wants steady work in a high‑profile arts setting with solid benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Slalom

Location: Baltimore, MD (consulting role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Location-based ranges; for many markets ~$73,000 – $185,000+ base depending on level and city

Shape enterprise‑level strategies for major clients, leading situation assessments, roadmaps, and executive‑level storytelling. Best fit if you have 3+ years Big 4 consulting experience and an MBA, and want a mix of strategy, leadership, and mentoring with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: John Evans Recruiting (for client firm)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; highly competitive with bonus up to 100% of base

Execution‑heavy VP role where ~90% of your time is on live deals across M&A, capital raises, and strategic advisory. You’ll run multiple transactions at once, manage analysts/associates, and be a key link between clients and senior leadership—ideal for someone with 5–8+ years IB experience and strong M&A execution chops.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; senior‑level with bonus and ownership potential

Grow and lead a Rail & Transit practice while managing planning, design, and implementation of transit projects. This is a high‑autonomy, business‑building role for a P.E. with 8+ years of transit experience and a track record of winning and delivering work, backed by strong retirement match, bonuses, and flexible time benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD (consulting, 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $189,200 – $372,900/year base, plus discretionary bonus

Lead industrial data and OT/IT convergence programs for major manufacturers, owning client relationships, selling work, and running multiple delivery teams. Great fit if you have 10+ years in industrial operations/OT/data and 5+ years in client‑facing leadership, and want to help build a growing practice with high compensation upside.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Baltimore, MD (consulting, 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year base, plus discretionary bonus

Manage end‑to‑end Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) transformations for CPG, apparel, retail, and food & beverage clients, with a focus on Centric and/or FlexPLM. You’ll lead multi‑function workstreams, drive roadmaps, and mentor practitioners—ideal for someone with 6+ years PLM implementation experience and comfort in fast‑paced consulting.

Employer: Northrop Grumman Mission Systems

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,900 – $148,300/year base, plus bonus eligibility

Serve as the primary manufacturing liaison to program management, overseeing product development, manufacturing, test, supply chain, and mission assurance for defense programs. Best for candidates with 5+ years in project/program management or manufacturing engineering, EVMS/IMS experience, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Residential One

Location: Baltimore, MD

Type: Not explicitly stated; appears full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day‑to‑day operations for an affordable housing community, including leasing, occupancy, budgets, maintenance oversight, and compliance for LIHTC/Section 8. Good match if you have 3+ years in property management and 2+ years with affordable housing, and want a role with 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: First National Bank (FNB)

Location: 4208 Ebenezer Road, Baltimore, MD 21236

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.38 – $42.30/hour (approx. $52,000 – $88,000/year), plus incentives and benefits

Help lead a retail bank branch, coaching the sales team, handling complex customer needs, and overseeing daily operations and cash management. Great for someone with 2+ years related banking or sales experience, strong customer service skills, and interest in a clear leadership path with full benefits and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, travel, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.