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Baltimore

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Baltimore Neighborhoods

8 days ago

Baltimore neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to storage and even pet rehoming. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Table, Chairs & King Bed Frame Set – FREE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wmCv_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Beautiful oval dining table with matching chairs, king size bed frame, side tables, plus leather club chairs and ottoman
Condition: Noted as beautiful; glossy finish and unique base on the table
Location: New North Roland Park – Poplar Hill, Baltimore, MD
Details: All items are FREE, but you must pick up. Poster asks that you message to arrange a pickup day.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free Tufted Upholstered Bench/Ottoman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kh4CV_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Tufted bench/ottoman with turned wooden legs
Condition: Good condition
Size: 30"L x 30"W x 17"H
Location: Hoes Heights, Baltimore, MD
Details: Must pick up today or tomorrow.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Wooden Bunk Bed (Mattresses Not Included)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwI8P_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Sturdy wooden bunk bed with a dark finish
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: New Northwood, Baltimore, MD
Details: Must be disassembled for pickup. Mattresses are not included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Barack Obama 44th President Collector’s Edition Magazine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NDim_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Collector’s edition magazine featuring Barack Obama, 44th President
Location: Lauraville, Baltimore, MD
Details: Great for collectors or history buffs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Puppy “Bookie” – Rehoming Needed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imtLv_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Puppy named Bookie, about 3 months old
Location: Highlandtown, Baltimore, MD
Details: Described as playful, loving, and needing a lot of attention. Current owner says they cannot take care of her and want to give her to someone who will care for her. If you’re interested, be sure you can commit time and attention.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Set of 2 Underbed Storage Drawers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXYx0_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Two underbed storage drawers
Material: Clear plastic with white lids
Use: Great for organizing clothes, toys, or linens under the bed
Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Set of Pink Towels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLBZ7_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Soft pink towels
Use: Nice for bathroom or guest towels
Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Dinner Table & 4 Padded Chairs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJQ7y_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Dining room table with 4 padded chairs
Size: Table is 40" x 70"
Location: West Forest Park, Baltimore, MD
Details: Great for a dining room or larger kitchen space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

RED Pro Hair Therapy Steamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDlcw_1GoNQmzv00

Item: RED Pro 2‑in‑1 hair and facial steamer
Features: For hair and skin, promotes healthy hair and glowing skin
Warranty: Comes with a 1‑year warranty (per poster)
Location: Lauraville, Baltimore, MD

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Shoulder Stand Exercise Equipment (Missing Bolt)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZB5Bh_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Shoulder stand exercise stand
Condition: Missing a bolt (was missing when current owner received it and still is)
Use: For flexibility and strength training
Location: Near Weaver Ave, 21214, Baltimore, MD
Pickup: Porch pickup; see photos in the linked post.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Car Bike Rack (Strap-On Style)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUS2A_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Car bike rack that straps to the back of a car (not hitch-mounted)
Condition: Works fine per poster; their ebikes are too heavy for it
Capacity: Could probably hold one ebike but not two, better for regular bikes
Location: Baltimore, Maryland (can also be made available in Arnold, Edgewater, or Dewey Beach, DE)
Pickup Window: Any day between 10 AM and 8 PM
Fair Chance Policy: Poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Pink Cookware Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cpq9M_1GoNQmzv00

Item: Pink cookware set – pots and pans with glass lids
Details: Includes various sizes of pots and pans
Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD
Pickup: Pickup only. Poster does not have a box or carrier, so bring your own bag or box to carry them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Baltimore tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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