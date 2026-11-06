🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Baltimore Neighborhoods

Baltimore neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to storage and even pet rehoming. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Beautiful oval dining table with matching chairs, king size bed frame, side tables, plus leather club chairs and ottoman

Condition: Noted as beautiful; glossy finish and unique base on the table

Location: New North Roland Park – Poplar Hill, Baltimore, MD

Details: All items are FREE, but you must pick up. Poster asks that you message to arrange a pickup day.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tufted bench/ottoman with turned wooden legs

Condition: Good condition

Size: 30"L x 30"W x 17"H

Location: Hoes Heights, Baltimore, MD

Details: Must pick up today or tomorrow.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sturdy wooden bunk bed with a dark finish

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: New Northwood, Baltimore, MD

Details: Must be disassembled for pickup. Mattresses are not included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Collector’s edition magazine featuring Barack Obama, 44th President

Location: Lauraville, Baltimore, MD

Details: Great for collectors or history buffs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Puppy named Bookie, about 3 months old

Location: Highlandtown, Baltimore, MD

Details: Described as playful, loving, and needing a lot of attention. Current owner says they cannot take care of her and want to give her to someone who will care for her. If you’re interested, be sure you can commit time and attention.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two underbed storage drawers

Material: Clear plastic with white lids

Use: Great for organizing clothes, toys, or linens under the bed

Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Soft pink towels

Use: Nice for bathroom or guest towels

Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dining room table with 4 padded chairs

Size: Table is 40" x 70"

Location: West Forest Park, Baltimore, MD

Details: Great for a dining room or larger kitchen space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: RED Pro 2‑in‑1 hair and facial steamer

Features: For hair and skin, promotes healthy hair and glowing skin

Warranty: Comes with a 1‑year warranty (per poster)

Location: Lauraville, Baltimore, MD

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Shoulder stand exercise stand

Condition: Missing a bolt (was missing when current owner received it and still is)

Use: For flexibility and strength training

Location: Near Weaver Ave, 21214, Baltimore, MD

Pickup: Porch pickup; see photos in the linked post.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Car bike rack that straps to the back of a car (not hitch-mounted)

Condition: Works fine per poster; their ebikes are too heavy for it

Capacity: Could probably hold one ebike but not two, better for regular bikes

Location: Baltimore, Maryland (can also be made available in Arnold, Edgewater, or Dewey Beach, DE)

Pickup Window: Any day between 10 AM and 8 PM

Fair Chance Policy: Poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Pink cookware set – pots and pans with glass lids

Details: Includes various sizes of pots and pans

Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD

Pickup: Pickup only. Poster does not have a box or carrier, so bring your own bag or box to carry them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Baltimore tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.