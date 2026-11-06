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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Baltimore Neighborhoods
Baltimore neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to storage and even pet rehoming. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Table, Chairs & King Bed Frame Set – FREE
Item: Beautiful oval dining table with matching chairs, king size bed frame, side tables, plus leather club chairs and ottoman
Condition: Noted as beautiful; glossy finish and unique base on the table
Location: New North Roland Park – Poplar Hill, Baltimore, MD
Details: All items are FREE, but you must pick up. Poster asks that you message to arrange a pickup day.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Tufted Upholstered Bench/Ottoman
Item: Tufted bench/ottoman with turned wooden legs
Condition: Good condition
Size: 30"L x 30"W x 17"H
Location: Hoes Heights, Baltimore, MD
Details: Must pick up today or tomorrow.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Bunk Bed (Mattresses Not Included)
Item: Sturdy wooden bunk bed with a dark finish
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: New Northwood, Baltimore, MD
Details: Must be disassembled for pickup. Mattresses are not included.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Barack Obama 44th President Collector’s Edition Magazine
Item: Collector’s edition magazine featuring Barack Obama, 44th President
Location: Lauraville, Baltimore, MD
Details: Great for collectors or history buffs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Puppy “Bookie” – Rehoming Needed
Item: Puppy named Bookie, about 3 months old
Location: Highlandtown, Baltimore, MD
Details: Described as playful, loving, and needing a lot of attention. Current owner says they cannot take care of her and want to give her to someone who will care for her. If you’re interested, be sure you can commit time and attention.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 2 Underbed Storage Drawers
Item: Two underbed storage drawers
Material: Clear plastic with white lids
Use: Great for organizing clothes, toys, or linens under the bed
Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Pink Towels
Item: Soft pink towels
Use: Nice for bathroom or guest towels
Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Dinner Table & 4 Padded Chairs
Item: Dining room table with 4 padded chairs
Size: Table is 40" x 70"
Location: West Forest Park, Baltimore, MD
Details: Great for a dining room or larger kitchen space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
RED Pro Hair Therapy Steamer
Item: RED Pro 2‑in‑1 hair and facial steamer
Features: For hair and skin, promotes healthy hair and glowing skin
Warranty: Comes with a 1‑year warranty (per poster)
Location: Lauraville, Baltimore, MD
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Shoulder Stand Exercise Equipment (Missing Bolt)
Item: Shoulder stand exercise stand
Condition: Missing a bolt (was missing when current owner received it and still is)
Use: For flexibility and strength training
Location: Near Weaver Ave, 21214, Baltimore, MD
Pickup: Porch pickup; see photos in the linked post.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Car Bike Rack (Strap-On Style)
Item: Car bike rack that straps to the back of a car (not hitch-mounted)
Condition: Works fine per poster; their ebikes are too heavy for it
Capacity: Could probably hold one ebike but not two, better for regular bikes
Location: Baltimore, Maryland (can also be made available in Arnold, Edgewater, or Dewey Beach, DE)
Pickup Window: Any day between 10 AM and 8 PM
Fair Chance Policy: Poster will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Pink Cookware Set
Item: Pink cookware set – pots and pans with glass lids
Details: Includes various sizes of pots and pans
Location: Broadway, Baltimore, MD
Pickup: Pickup only. Poster does not have a box or carrier, so bring your own bag or box to carry them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Baltimore tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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