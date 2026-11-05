🚧 Extra MTA transit options for Ravens–Jaguars game Thursday

🚧 Extra MTA service for Ravens vs. Jaguars game Thursday

Heading to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens-Jaguars game Thursday evening? MTA is adding service to make getting there and back easier.

Light Rail & Express Shuttle Buses

Extra Express Shuttle Buses start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday .

. Shuttles leave from Timonium Fairgrounds, Lutherville, North Linthicum, and Glen Burnie/Cromwell Light Rail stops.

Light Rail stops. Drop-off and post-game pickup is at Camden MARC Station .

. Light Rail runs every 15–20 minutes ; last northbound train leaves around 11:30 p.m. , last southbound at midnight .

; last train leaves around , last at . For BWI Airport, exit at North Linthicum and take the MTA shuttle to BWI.

Metro Subway

Use Charles Center station; exit via the West/Charles Street escalator, walk along Baltimore Street , then left at CFG Arena toward the stadium.

station; exit via the escalator, walk along , then left at toward the stadium. Free parking at Owings Mills, Old Court, Milford Mill, Reisterstown Plaza, Rogers Ave., West Cold Spring, Mondawmin.

Local Bus

CityLinks Navy, Yellow, Brown and LocalLinks 51, 54, 73, 76, 94 serve the stadium area.

Plan your trip with the free Transit app and buy fares with CharmPass. For help, call 410-539-5000.