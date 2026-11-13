Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services is offering free 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline signs to local businesses, organizations, and community partners to help connect people to free, confidential 24/7 support for mental health crises, thoughts of suicide, substance use crises, and emotional distress. Groups can request 12" x 18" metal signs and 3.25" x 5.25" window clings while supplies last; metal signs must be picked up within two weeks of ordering, and groups are asked to email a photo of at least one installed sign within 90 days to bbhprevention@baltimorecountymd.gov. Request materials here: https://baltimorecountymd.jotform.com/form/988-sign-request.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services