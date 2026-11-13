📅 Learning Lounge for Tweens & Teens at Lansdowne Library

Got a tween or teen who could use real‑life skills in a low‑key setting?

The Learning Lounge meets every second Friday of the month, including Friday, November 13, 2026, 2:30–4:00pm, at the Baltimore County Public Library – Lansdowne Branch, Lansdowne Meeting Room.

It’s designed for tweens (12–13) and teens (14–17) who want to learn about:

Harm reduction (drugs, alcohol and vaping)

(drugs, alcohol and vaping) Health

Financial literacy

Media literacy

Each month features a new topic and a group discussion.

Location: Lansdowne Branch, Lansdowne Meeting Room

Phone: 410-887-5602

Time: 2:30–4:00pm, every second Friday

Disability accommodations are available on request; the library asks for 8 business days’ notice.