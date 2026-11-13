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📅 Learning Lounge: Life-skills talks for tweens & teens
📅 Learning Lounge for Tweens & Teens at Lansdowne Library
Got a tween or teen who could use real‑life skills in a low‑key setting?
The Learning Lounge meets every second Friday of the month, including Friday, November 13, 2026, 2:30–4:00pm, at the Baltimore County Public Library – Lansdowne Branch, Lansdowne Meeting Room.
It’s designed for tweens (12–13) and teens (14–17) who want to learn about:
- Harm reduction (drugs, alcohol and vaping)
- Health
- Financial literacy
- Media literacy
Each month features a new topic and a group discussion.
Location: Lansdowne Branch, Lansdowne Meeting Room
Phone: 410-887-5602
Time: 2:30–4:00pm, every second Friday
Disability accommodations are available on request; the library asks for 8 business days’ notice.
More Info: Learning Lounge - Baltimore County Public Library
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