Ballwin’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic nursing to surgery and pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Ballwin, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in primary care supporting an assigned patient panel, handling triage calls, and partnering with providers to deliver safe, patient‑centered care. Great fit if you’re an RN or LPN with strong triage skills and experience using Epic.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Ballwin, MO (Dierbergs Manchester)

(Dierbergs Manchester) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retail‑based clinical pharmacist role where you verify orders, oversee dispensing, and guide patients and staff on safe medication use. Ideal if you’re a licensed pharmacist who enjoys direct patient interaction, clinical decision‑making, and using tools like Epic and Omnicell.

Employer: Willis Cosmetic Surgery, MedSpa & Wellness

Location: Ellisville/Ballwin, MO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$35/hour

Lead pre‑ and post‑op care for cosmetic surgery patients in a small, boutique practice with no weekends and predictable hours (Mon–Thu days, short Fridays). Includes PTO, SIMPLE IRA, and free medspa services and gym membership after 6 months.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Ballwin, MO – Clayton Clarkson

Type: Full-time (listing header shows part-time, description notes 40 hrs/week)

(listing header shows part-time, description notes 40 hrs/week) Salary: Not listed

Join a breast surgery team caring for cancer and high‑risk patients, with a mix of OR and clinic and no call. Comes with day‑one benefits, retirement with employer match, CME, malpractice coverage, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in schedule or setting once you talk to the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.