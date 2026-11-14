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Ballwin
💰 Free document shredding in Ballwin on Nov. 14
12 days ago
💰 Free document shredding for St. Louis County residents
Clear out old papers safely at a free Document Shredding event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 am – 1 pm at North Pointe Aquatic Center, 335 Holloway Road, Ballwin, MO 63011.
Details:
- FREE for Saint Louis County residents only
- Limit two banker’s-size boxes (or equivalent) per vehicle
- Businesses are not allowed to use this service
- Proof of residency is required
The event is funded by a grant from the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health.
The event may end early if the truck fills up, and weather could impact the schedule, so it’s smart to arrive early and check social media for any cancellations or changes before you go.
More Info: Calendar • Document Shredding
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