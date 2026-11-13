undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Ballwin, MO
Ballwin has some solid part-time options right now if you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy. These roles are all in-person and focused on friendly, face-to-face service.
Guest Services Associate – Pet Resort
- Employer: Pet Resort Hospitality Group
- Location: Ballwin, MO (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount
Work the front desk at a busy pet resort—greet pet parents, check pets in and out, handle payments, and keep detailed notes on each animal. Great fit if you love animals, can work as early as 6:30am and as late as 6:30pm, and are okay with weekends and holidays.
Tanning and Spa Sales Consultant
- Employer: Glo Tanning
- Location: Ballwin, MO (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour (hourly base $16 + commission + bonuses; blended $16–$22/hr per listing)
- Benefits: Free luxury sun spa services, 50% off retail, flexible schedule, training, advancement, potential franchise ownership after 3 years
Be the first face clients see at a luxury sun spa—sell memberships and products, keep the salon spotless, and help people look and feel their best. Ideal if you’re outgoing, can work holidays, and like the idea of earning commission on top of hourly pay.
Part Time Sales Associate – Car Wash
- Employer: Club Car Wash
- Location: Ballwin, MO (indoor/outdoor)
- Type: Part-time (long-term, weekend availability needed)
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Benefits: Flexible scheduling, commissions, PTO from day one, training, advancement; health, dental, vision for full-time; 401(k) options
Help customers at a fast-growing car wash chain—explain memberships, promote deals, and keep the experience smooth and friendly. Good if you like being active outdoors, can stand for long periods, and want a job with room to grow.
If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.