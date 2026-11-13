Ballwin has some solid part-time options right now if you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy. These roles are all in-person and focused on friendly, face-to-face service.

Employer: Pet Resort Hospitality Group

Pet Resort Hospitality Group Location: Ballwin, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

Work the front desk at a busy pet resort—greet pet parents, check pets in and out, handle payments, and keep detailed notes on each animal. Great fit if you love animals, can work as early as 6:30am and as late as 6:30pm, and are okay with weekends and holidays.

Employer: Glo Tanning

Glo Tanning Location: Ballwin, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour (hourly base $16 + commission + bonuses; blended $16–$22/hr per listing)

(hourly base + commission + bonuses; blended per listing) Benefits: Free luxury sun spa services, 50% off retail, flexible schedule, training, advancement, potential franchise ownership after 3 years

Be the first face clients see at a luxury sun spa—sell memberships and products, keep the salon spotless, and help people look and feel their best. Ideal if you’re outgoing, can work holidays, and like the idea of earning commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: Club Car Wash

Club Car Wash Location: Ballwin, MO (indoor/outdoor)

(indoor/outdoor) Type: Part-time (long-term, weekend availability needed )

(long-term, ) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: Flexible scheduling, commissions, PTO from day one, training, advancement; health, dental, vision for full-time; 401(k) options

Help customers at a fast-growing car wash chain—explain memberships, promote deals, and keep the experience smooth and friendly. Good if you like being active outdoors, can stand for long periods, and want a job with room to grow.

If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.