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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Ballwin Right Now
Ballwin neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, stocking the pantry, or need wood, there’s something here for you.
19 Mini Bottles of Hot Sauce & Horseradish Sauce (Unopened)
Item: 19 mini bottles of hot sauce and horseradish sauce
Size: Each bottle is 0.7 fl oz (20 ml)
Condition: All unopened, labeled to expire Feb 2027
Location: Chadwick Estates, Manchester, MO
Details: Mixed flavors of hot sauce plus horseradish, great for lunches, picnics, or trying new sauces without buying full bottles.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Heavy Duty Boxes
Item: Free boxes
Type: Heavy duty cardboard, mostly Chewy shipping boxes
Best for: Moving or storage
Location: Country Lane Woods I & II, Ballwin, MO
Details: Strong boxes that can handle heavier items and stacking, perfect if you’re packing up a house, garage, or basement.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Firewood and Deck Wood
Item: Free firewood and wood from a deck
Condition: Owner says there’s nothing wrong with it; trees were cut down and deck removed for a new retaining wall
Pickup notes: You’ll need to haul it away yourself and carry it up a slight hill from the backyard
Location: Westglen Farms, Ballwin, MO
Good for: Firewood, DIY projects, or outdoor wood use if suitable for your needs
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Ballwin tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.