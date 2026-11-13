Ballwin neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, stocking the pantry, or need wood, there’s something here for you.

Item: 19 mini bottles of hot sauce and horseradish sauce

Size: Each bottle is 0.7 fl oz (20 ml)

Condition: All unopened, labeled to expire Feb 2027

Location: Chadwick Estates, Manchester, MO

Details: Mixed flavors of hot sauce plus horseradish, great for lunches, picnics, or trying new sauces without buying full bottles.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free boxes

Type: Heavy duty cardboard, mostly Chewy shipping boxes

Best for: Moving or storage

Location: Country Lane Woods I & II, Ballwin, MO

Details: Strong boxes that can handle heavier items and stacking, perfect if you’re packing up a house, garage, or basement.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free firewood and wood from a deck

Condition: Owner says there’s nothing wrong with it; trees were cut down and deck removed for a new retaining wall

Pickup notes: You’ll need to haul it away yourself and carry it up a slight hill from the backyard

Location: Westglen Farms, Ballwin, MO

Good for: Firewood, DIY projects, or outdoor wood use if suitable for your needs

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Ballwin tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.