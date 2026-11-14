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🐱 Gentle Kitties Waiting for Loving Homes in Ballston Spa
Kittens and cats at Saratoga County Animal Shelter in Ballston Spa are hoping to curl up in safe, cozy homes soon. Here are some of the sweet faces you can meet this week.
Jessup
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Jessup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiramisu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Tiramisu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jason
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jones
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alex
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby & White
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juliana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Juliana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kali
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Kali and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frankie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blair
Blair is a gorgeous adult girl who came in as a stray and is ready to trade outdoor life for a warm, safe home filled with treats, soft blankets, and love.
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $115
- History with kids, cats, dogs: Unknown
- Cat meet hours: Mon–Sat, 10am–3pm at the shelter
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlotte
Charlotte is a senior sweetheart who would love a quiet home with all the comforts: plush blankets, a full food bowl, and maybe some gentle music. She can be shy at first and needs a patient, understanding adopter who will give her time to warm up — but she’s worth the wait.
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (senior)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White & Black
- Adoption fee: $115
- Best home: No children; ideally the only pet in the home
- Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113
👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ballston Spa, NY, consider stopping by Saratoga County Animal Shelter during cat meet hours (Mon–Sat, 10am–3pm) or calling (518) 885-4113 to ask about these kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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