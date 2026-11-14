Kittens and cats at Saratoga County Animal Shelter in Ballston Spa are hoping to curl up in safe, cozy homes soon. Here are some of the sweet faces you can meet this week.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Jessup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Tiramisu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Juliana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Kali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blair is a gorgeous adult girl who came in as a stray and is ready to trade outdoor life for a warm, safe home filled with treats, soft blankets, and love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $115

History with kids, cats, dogs: Unknown

Cat meet hours: Mon–Sat, 10am–3pm at the shelter

at the shelter Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Blair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Charlotte is a senior sweetheart who would love a quiet home with all the comforts: plush blankets, a full food bowl, and maybe some gentle music. She can be shy at first and needs a patient, understanding adopter who will give her time to warm up — but she’s worth the wait.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (senior)

Adult (senior) Gender: Female

Female Color: White & Black

White & Black Adoption fee: $115

Best home: No children; ideally the only pet in the home

No children; ideally the in the home Shelter: Saratoga County Animal Shelter — (518) 885-4113

👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ballston Spa, NY, consider stopping by Saratoga County Animal Shelter during cat meet hours (Mon–Sat, 10am–3pm) or calling (518) 885-4113 to ask about these kitties. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.