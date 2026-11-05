⚠️ Nov 18 Planning Board meeting: in person to speak, Zoom to watch

⚠️ Planning Board meets Nov 18 at Town Hall & on Zoom

The Town of Ballston Planning Board will hold an agenda meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6 PM.

Where:

Town Hall Meeting Room , 323 Charlton Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

, Also available to watch by Zoom webinar

Speaking vs. watching:

The Zoom webinar is viewing only .

. If you want to speak or comment, you must attend in person at Town Hall.

How to join online/phone:

Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87973919984

Phone one-tap (NY): +1 646 558 8656,,87973919984# or +1 646 931 3860,,87973919984#

or Other dial-in options include: +1 301 715 8592, +1 305 224 1968, +1 312 626 6799 , and more US numbers listed.

, and more US numbers listed. Webinar ID: 879 7391 9984

Use this if you want to follow local planning and development decisions or share input in person.