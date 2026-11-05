undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ballston Spa
⚠️ Nov 18 Planning Board meeting: in person to speak, Zoom to watch
7 days ago
⚠️ Planning Board meets Nov 18 at Town Hall & on Zoom
The Town of Ballston Planning Board will hold an agenda meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6 PM.
Where:
- Town Hall Meeting Room, 323 Charlton Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
- Also available to watch by Zoom webinar
Speaking vs. watching:
- The Zoom webinar is viewing only.
- If you want to speak or comment, you must attend in person at Town Hall.
How to join online/phone:
- Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87973919984
- Phone one-tap (NY): +1 646 558 8656,,87973919984# or +1 646 931 3860,,87973919984#
- Other dial-in options include: +1 301 715 8592, +1 305 224 1968, +1 312 626 6799, and more US numbers listed.
- Webinar ID: 879 7391 9984
Use this if you want to follow local planning and development decisions or share input in person.
More Info: Calendar • Planning Board Agenda Meeting at 6 PM
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.