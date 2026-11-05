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Ballston Spa

⚠️ Nov 18 Planning Board meeting: in person to speak, Zoom to watch

7 days ago
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⚠️ Planning Board meets Nov 18 at Town Hall & on Zoom

The Town of Ballston Planning Board will hold an agenda meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6 PM.

Where:

  • Town Hall Meeting Room, 323 Charlton Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
  • Also available to watch by Zoom webinar

Speaking vs. watching:

  • The Zoom webinar is viewing only.
  • If you want to speak or comment, you must attend in person at Town Hall.

How to join online/phone:

  • Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87973919984
  • Phone one-tap (NY): +1 646 558 8656,,87973919984# or +1 646 931 3860,,87973919984#
  • Other dial-in options include: +1 301 715 8592, +1 305 224 1968, +1 312 626 6799, and more US numbers listed.
  • Webinar ID: 879 7391 9984

Use this if you want to follow local planning and development decisions or share input in person.

More Info: Calendar • Planning Board Agenda Meeting at 6 PM

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