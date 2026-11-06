Rep. Tom Suozzi defeated Michael LiPetri Jr. in the general election for New York's 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) defeated Michael LiPetri Jr. (R/Conservative Party) in the general election for New York's 3rd Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2026. Click here for detailed results.

This election was a rematch from 2024, when Suozzi defeated LiPetri 51.7% to 48.1% in the general election. This district was also one of 23 Democratic-held districts that President Donald Trump (R) won in the 2024 presidential election. Trump defeated Kamala Harris (D) 51.4% to 47.1% in the district.

The Cook Political Report's Erin Covey and Matthew Klein wrote that Suozzi's voting record in the U.S. House of Representatives could have helped him in the general election: "[Suozzi] is a strong incumbent. He has routinely distanced himself from the national party on issues like immigration and crime, most notably by voting for the Laken Riley Act."

According to Newsday's Billy House, the 2026 gubernatorial election in New York could have helped LiPetri in the general election: "Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's spot atop the November ballot — as the GOP nominee for governor — could be an added draw for Republican voters. Still, LiPetri lost two years ago with Trump atop the ballot."

Subsidiaries of the Democratic and Republican Parties identified this election as being competitive. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) identified it as a target district and named LiPetri to its MAGA Majority program, which provided support to candidates in Democratic-held or open districts. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) named Suozzi to its Frontline program, which provided support to Democratic incumbents in competitive districts.

Suozzi was elected to represent the district in 2024 and previously represented it from 2017 to 2023. He also served as Nassau County Executive from 2002 to 2009 and as mayor of Glen Cove, New York, from 1994 to 2001. Suozzi's professional experience included working as a certified public accountant and an attorney.

Suozzi ran on his experience in the U.S. House. According to his campaign website, "Tom focuse[s] on bipartisanship and is Co-Chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which is composed of 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans who meet every week to try and find common ground. In that role, he helped negotiate the historic Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which invested billions of dollars to improve New York's infrastructure."

LiPetri represented New York Assembly District 9 from 2019 to 2021. His professional experience included working as an attorney and talk show host.

LiPetri ran on Trump's endorsement and on countering New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's (D) policies. LiPetri said, "Under President Trump's leadership, Republicans have delivered no tax on tips, social security, overtime, and we've raised the SALT tax cap directly helping hardworking New Yorkers. Flipping this seat and stopping the Mamdani Madness and lawlessness from spreading to Long Island is critical."

Based on third-quarter reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Suozzi raised $7.6 million and spent $6.4 million, and LiPetri raised $691,459 and spent $104,407. To review all the campaign finance figures in full detail, click here.

As of Oct. 27, 2026, The Cook Political Report and DDHQ/The Hill rated the general election Likely Democratic. Inside Elections and Sabato's Crystal Ball rated it Lean Democratic.