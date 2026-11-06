Incumbent Craig Greenberg defeated Shameka Parrish-Wright and three other candidates in the general election for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky

Incumbent Craig Greenberg defeated Shameka Parrish-Wright and three other candidates in the nonpartisan general election for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, on November 3, 2026.

This was the first nonpartisan mayoral election in Louisville's history. Democrats had won every mayoral election in Louisville since 1965.

Both Greenberg and Parrish-Wright were Democrats. Governor Andy Beshear (D) endorsed Greenberg. The Louisville branch of the Democratic Socialists of America endorsed Parrish-Wright.

Greenberg was an attorney and former executive at 21c Museum Hotels. He was elected mayor in 2022. Local television station WDRB's Ellie Compton wrote, "Greenberg has centered his mayorship and re-election campaign around public safety and affordable housing, along with a focus on downtown redevelopment and revitalization of the city’s lower-income areas."

Parrish-Wright was, as of the 2026 election, the executive director of the nonprofit group VOCAL-KY. She was elected to the city council in 2023. Spectrum News' Julia Narvaez Munguia wrote, "Parrish-Wright said lived experience is central to her campaign, pointing to times she experienced homelessness in Louisville ... she believes past administrations have not been putting enough emphasis on residents’ needs."

Both Greenberg and Parrish-Wright completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey. When asked what areas of public policy he was personally passionate about, Greenberg said, "For too many Louisville kids, their first time entering a classroom is their first day of kindergarten. And, for many of them, they are already behind and will never catch up." In her response to the same question, Parrish-Wright said, "Housing, infrastructure, public health, small business development, public safety."

In the May 19 primary, Greenberg received 52.5% of the vote and Parrish-Wright received 26.3%. In the 2022 Democratic mayoral primary, Greenberg defeated Wright 41.3%–21.6%.

Write-in candidates included Dave Biggers, JusAustin Lane, and Jeffrey Yocum.

Louisville has a strong mayor and city council system. The mayor is the city's chief executive and represents the city on the state and national levels, while the 26-member city council is the city's legislative body.