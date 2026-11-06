Two Democratic candidates won the general elections for two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court, expanding the Court's liberal bloc

Four candidates ran in partisan general elections for two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court on Nov. 3, 2026. Incumbent Justice Jennifer L. Brunner (D) defeated Colleen O'Donnell (R) in one seat, and Marilyn Zayas (D) defeated incumbent Justice Dan Hawkins (R) in the other. Click here for detailed results.

Republicans had a 6-1 majority on the Court, with Brunner as its sole Democrat. After Brunner and Zayas both won, Republicans had a 5-2 majority. Republicans have had a majority on the Court since 1986.

This was the third election in which candidates appeared on the ballot under partisan labels. In 2021, the state passed a law that judges must have their partisan affiliations listed alongside their names on the general election ballot. Before that, judges were selected through partisan primaries and nonpartisan general elections.

According to Bolts' Daniel Nichanian, "The state's recent election history paints a tough picture for Democratic candidates, but expectations of a favorable political environment nationwide and in Ohio has the party more optimistic than they have been in recent cycles."

Brunner was first elected to the Court in 2020 and previously served on Ohio's Tenth District Court of Appeals and Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. She also served as the Ohio Secretary of State and worked as an attorney in private practice.

Brunner ran on her judicial record. She said, "What I bring to the Court is experience. I've served in all three levels of the courts in Ohio. … Having those life experiences along with the expertise developed in the judiciary and rule of law, I try to use everything I can together to make decisions that protect people."

O'Donnell previously served as a federal immigration judge in Texas and as a judge on the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. She also worked as an attorney in private practice, at the Ohio Public Utilities Commission, and as an assistant Ohio Attorney General.

According to O'Donnell's campaign website, she identified as a constitutional conservative and "is running for the Ohio Supreme Court to uphold the rule of law, protect public safety, and preserve a conservative majority on the Court."

Hawkins was elected to complete an unfinished term on the Court in 2024. He previously served on the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas and the Franklin County Municipal Court Environmental Division. Hawkins also worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney and director of the Special Victims Unit for the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Hawkins ran on his judicial record. He said, "At the end of the day, whether you're Republican or Democrat, [state supreme court justices] all wear black robes. I don't rule as a Republican or a Democrat. I rule as a judge following the Constitution."

Zayas was first elected to Ohio's First District Court of Appeals in 2016. She previously worked as an IT manager with Procter & Gamble and as an attorney in private practice.

In her Candidate Connection survey response, Zayas wrote, "My judicial record reflects my commitment to following the Constitution, the law, and the facts, not political pressure or special interests. I'm running for our Ohio Supreme Court to strengthen judicial independence, ensure equal justice under the law, and restore public trust in our courts."

Marilyn Zayas (D) completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey. To read those survey responses, click here.

Ohio was one of 31 states that held state supreme court elections in 2026. In total, 63 of the 344 seats on state supreme courts were up for election.