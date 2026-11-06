Kurt Alme defeated Alani Bankhead, Seth Bodnar, and two other candidates in the general election for the U.S. Senate in Montana

Kurt Alme (R) defeated Alani Bankhead (D), Kyle Austin (L), Seth Bodnar (I), and Jami Woodman (Write-in) in the general election for the U.S. Senate in Montana on Nov. 3, 2026. Click here for detailed results. Alme, Bankhead, and Bodnar led in polling and media attention.

On March 4, 2026, incumbent Steve Daines (R) withdrew his candidacy and endorsed Alme, who filed to run the same day. Bodnar also filed as an independent on the same day. According to the Montana Free Press' Tom Lutey, Daines' decision made this U.S. Senate election the first in 40 years in Montana without an incumbent.

KTVH's Jonathon Ambarian wrote, "With both a Democrat and a well-funded and well-supported independent candidate on the ballot, some are warning that will lead to a split vote that makes it harder to unseat Republicans – especially in the Senate race." On July 8, 2026, 17 Democratic state legislators sent a letter to Bankhead and Bodnar asking them to decide which one would end their campaign: "Every week that passes makes it more difficult to unify supporters, consolidate resources and mount the strongest possible campaign for November."

The last day for candidates to withdraw from the race and not have their name appear on the ballot was Aug. 10, 2026. Neither Bankhead nor Bodnar did so, meaning both were on the ballot.

Alme earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Colorado and a law degree from Harvard Law School. He was a partner at the law firm Crowley Fleck, director of the Montana Department of Revenue under Gov. Judy Martz (R), budget director under Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), and U.S. Attorney for Montana. Alme said, "I'm running to protect our Montana way of life with common-sense policies. That means taking care of our veterans, defending the Second Amendment, keeping boys out of girls sports, supporting farmers and ranchers, protecting public lands, and securing our elections."

Bankhead earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and Latin American studies from Penn State University and served as a counterintelligence agent and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. She later founded a life coaching company called Mighty Sparrow Coaching. Bankhead ran on housing, healthcare, and government accountability and highlighted her military background: "After 21 years of serving, I was looking at my beautiful state and country burning and I knew I had a special set of skills to offer the people of Montana."

Bodnar earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned two master's degrees from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar and Truman Scholar. He served as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army, as a manager and executive at General Electric, and as president of the University of Montana. Bodnar ran as an independent and argued that both major parties have failed Montana: "This country is in crisis, and our national political parties are failing us. Montanans are an independent people, and they deserve an independent voice fighting for them in Washington, DC. I'm not a politician, I'm a soldier, a businessman, a husband, a father."

Based on third-quarter reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Bankead raised $190,565 and spent $167,745. Alme raised $3 million and spent $2.4 million. Bodnar raised $4.9 million and spent $4.3 million. To review all the campaign finance figures in full detail, click here.

Alani Bankhead (D), Seth Bodnar (Independent), Kyle Austin (L), and Kurt Alme (R) completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey. To read those survey responses, click here.

As of Oct. 27, 2026, The Cook Political Report and Inside Elections rated the general election as Solid Republican. DDHQ/The Hill rated it as Likely Republican, and Sabato's Crystal Ball rated it as Safe Republican.