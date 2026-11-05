Trump issued four executive orders, two memoranda, and seven proclamations in October

President Donald Trump (R) issued four executive orders in October, bringing his second-term total to 292. The orders concerned diesel fuel taxes, sanctions on Russia and Iran, women’s health, and housing costs. Click here to read more about each order.

Trump issued seven fewer orders in October than he did in September, when he issued 11 executive orders. Trump issued 46 executive orders in January 2025, more than in any other month of his second term. October 2025 was the month when Trump issued the fewest executive orders of his second term, with one.

Among all U.S. presidents, Trump has issued the ninth-most executive orders, with 512 orders across his two terms in office so far. Franklin D. Roosevelt (D) issued the most executive orders of any U.S. president, with 3,721 orders during his time in office. William Henry Harrison (Whig) issued the fewest — none — during his one month in office. Three presidents issued only one executive order each: John Adams (Federalist), James Madison (Democratic-Republican), and James Monroe (Democratic-Republican).

Trump has issued an average of 167 executive orders per year during his second term, the highest average among the seven presidents who have held office since 1981. In his first term, Trump averaged 55 executive orders per year, the second-highest in that time. Joe Biden (D) averaged 41 per year, the third-fewest among those presidents. Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an average of 307 executive orders per year, the most of any U.S. president.

Trump issued two memoranda in October, bringing his second-term total to 90. The October memoranda addressed the investigation of Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook and domestic petroleum production. Click here to read more about the memoranda. Presidential memoranda are similar to executive orders, but they are not numbered and do not have the same publication requirements.

Trump issued seven proclamations in October, bringing his second-term total to 192. Those seven proclamations concerned National Manufacturing Day, Columbus Day, National Energy Dominance Month, wind turbine imports, National Seafood Month, Canadian trade and tariffs, and robotics and industrial machinery. Click here to read more about the proclamations. Proclamations are executive directives that typically relate to private individuals or ceremonial events, such as holidays and commemorations.