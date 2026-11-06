Amish Shah (D) defeated Jay Feely (R) and three other candidates in the general election for Arizona's 1st Congressional District on November 3, 2026.

Incumbent David Schweikert (R), first elected in 2010, ran for governor rather than seeking re-election. Local radio station KJZZ's Wayne Schutsky and Camryn Sanchez said, "Schweikert held the seat for 15 years, but Democrats have come closer and closer to flipping the seat blue in recent elections. In 2024, CD1 residents voted for Schweikert and President Trump, but also favored Democrat Ruben Gallego in the race for U.S. Senate." As of November 2026, major election forecasters rated the general election Likely Democratic, Lean Democratic, or Tilt Democratic.

Schweikert won re-election 50.4%–49.6% in 2022. In 2024, Schweikert defeated Shah 51.9%–48.1% and Donald Trump (R) defeated Kamala Harris (D) 51.1%–48.0% in the 1st District.

Shah was, as of the 2026 elections, a doctor specializing in emergency medicine. He served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2019 to 2024. Shah's campaign website said he had "focused on increasing teacher pay, supporting small businesses, and improving public health and safety. He had more bills signed into law than any Arizona Democrat in the last decade. ... [He] has a track record of being an independent voice working across party lines to put Arizona families first while standing up to extremist attacks on abortion and voting rights."

Feely was a former player in the National Football League and sports analyst for CBS. Feely's campaign website said he had "never backed down from hard work or hesitated to stand up for what he knows is right. From the pressure-filled moments on the football field to the bright lights of the broadcast booth, and his deep involvement in the community through his charitable work, Jay has approached every chapter of his life with the same unwavering commitment to having a positive impact."

As of November 2, 2026, Shah had raised $5.65 million and Feely had raised $3.80 million.

Minor party, independent, and write-in candidates included Monica Alponte (L), Gage Dylan Thunder (No party preference) (Write-in), and Dev Gupta (Independent) (Write-in).

The outcome of this race affected the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 120th Congress. All 435 U.S. House districts were up for election.

At the time of the election, Republicans had a 219-214 majority with two vacancies in the U.S. House.