Voters approve two measures to expand the initiative and referendum process and defeat four measures to add requirements or restrictions to the process, with one in California too close to call

As of 2:00 PM EST on Nov. 4, voters approved two measures expanding or preserving the initiative and referendum process and defeated four measures adding requirements to the process, with California Proposition 43, which would add requirements, not yet called. Votes against Proposition 43 are ahead.

Earlier this year, North Dakota voters approved Constitutional Measure 1 on June 9, establishing a single-subject requirement for constitutional amendments. Missouri voters defeated Amendment 4 on Aug. 4, which would have required a majority vote in each congressional district to approve citizen-initiated constitutional amendments.

Measures to add requirements or restrictions:

California Proposition 43 : Too close to call. Voters appear to have rejected a constitutional amendment to require a two-thirds vote to approve local special tax initiatives and prohibit local jurisdictions and ballot initiatives from enacting property taxes based on assessed value, except for certain voter-approved bond debt-service taxes.

Voters appear to have rejected a constitutional amendment to require a two-thirds vote to approve local special tax initiatives and prohibit local jurisdictions and ballot initiatives from enacting property taxes based on assessed value, except for certain voter-approved bond debt-service taxes. Idaho HJR 4 : Defeated. Voters defeated a constitutional amendment to prohibit citizens from using the initiative process to change state laws related to marijuana and other psychoactive substances, reserving legalization authority to the state legislature.

Voters defeated a constitutional amendment to prohibit citizens from using the initiative process to change state laws related to marijuana and other psychoactive substances, reserving legalization authority to the state legislature. North Dakota Constitutional Measure 1 : Defeated. Voters defeated a constitutional amendment to require a 60% vote to approve citizen-initiated or legislatively referred constitutional amendments.

Voters defeated a constitutional amendment to require a 60% vote to approve citizen-initiated or legislatively referred constitutional amendments. South Dakota Amendment L : Defeated. Voters defeated a constitutional amendment to require a 60% vote to approve citizen-initiated or legislatively referred constitutional amendments.

Voters defeated a constitutional amendment to require a 60% vote to approve citizen-initiated or legislatively referred constitutional amendments. Utah Constitutional Amendment B: Defeated. Voters defeated a constitutional amendment to require a 60% vote to approve citizen initiatives that create new taxes, increase existing tax rates, or impose a property tax.

Measures to expand or preserve the initiative and referendum process:

Missouri Amendment 6 : Approved. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to establish the initiative and referendum power as a fundamental right and prohibit the legislature from increasing signature requirements, shortening signature-gathering periods, restricting subject matter, limiting judicial review of ballot language, adding requirements for petitioners, or requiring more than a simple majority for approval.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment to establish the initiative and referendum power as a fundamental right and prohibit the legislature from increasing signature requirements, shortening signature-gathering periods, restricting subject matter, limiting judicial review of ballot language, adding requirements for petitioners, or requiring more than a simple majority for approval. Montana CI-133: Approved. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to add the initiative and referendum power to the state’s Declaration of Rights and require restrictions on that right to meet strict scrutiny, a heightened standard of judicial review.

How this year compares: From 2000 through August 2026, voters decided 39 measures to add requirements or restrictions to the initiative and referendum process, approving 17 and defeating 22. They also decided on 10 measures to expand or further establish the process, approving five and defeating five. All five November measures to add requirements or restrictions were placed on the ballot by legislatures; both measures to expand or preserve the process were citizen initiatives.

See Ballotpedia’s full results and analysis for measure summaries, campaign finance, endorsements, polls, legislative voting patterns, and historical context.