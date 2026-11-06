Bobby Pulido (D) defeated incumbent Monica De La Cruz (R) in the general election for Texas' 15th Congressional District on November 3, 2026.

Texas adopted a new U.S. House district map in 2025, changing the boundaries of the 15th District from those used in 2024. In an interview with the Texas Observer, University of Texas at San Antonio professor Jon Taylor said, "Eighty percent of that district [De La Cruz] hasn’t represented in the last [two] election cycles. They really don’t know her ... this is a decidedly toss-up race." Inside Elections' Nathaniel Rakich said, "Monica De La Cruz remains in a Likely Republican race in the 15th District, which is R+2 by Baseline thanks to its Democratic past but voted for Trump by 18 points in 2024."

In the 2024 version of the district, De La Cruz won 53.3%–44.8% in 2022 and 57.1%–42.9% in 2024. The Downballot estimated that Donald Trump (R) would have defeated Kamala Harris (D) 58.5%–40.7% in the new version of the district in the 2024 presidential election. As of November 2026, major election forecasters rated the general election Toss-up, Tilt Democratic, or Lean Democratic.

Pulido was, as of the 2026 election, a Tejano musician and small business owner. In a campaign ad, Pulido said, "I won't stand by and watch the South Texas that raised me, that gave my family a chance, be torn down and divided by people who don't know who we are or how we live. Who convinced us to hate each other over party labels. Look, I'm not Team Red or Team Blue. South Texas, I'm Team You. The truth is costs are through the roof and crushing families and small businesses down here. And our representatives in Washington don't have the courage to stand up to greedy corporations, billionaire donors, or even their own party."

De La Cruz was first elected to the House in 2022. She earlier owned and operated an insurance agency. De La Cruz's campaign website said, "Monica has distinguished herself as an effective national leader, securing the passage of five key pieces of legislation, including the first bill in nearly 20 years from her community to be signed into law, targeting fentanyl trafficking. She is a strong advocate for border security, preserving the American Dream, and protecting seniors’ benefits. ... A champion for South Texas agriculture, she created the South Texas Water Working Group to address the region’s water needs and is leading the charge to pressure the Mexican government to meet its water debt."

As of November 2, 2026, De La Cruz had raised $6.81 million and Pulido had raised $6.82 million.

The outcome of this race affected the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 120th Congress. All 435 U.S. House districts were up for election.

At the time of the election, Republicans had a 219-214 majority with two vacancies in the U.S. House.