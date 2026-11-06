Stefany Shaheen defeated Anthony DiLorenzo in the general election for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District

Stefany Shaheen (D) defeated Anthony DiLorenzo (R) in the general election for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2026. Incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas (D), who was first elected in 2018, ran for the U.S. Senate rather than for re-election. Click here for detailed results.

The district changed party hands five times in elections between 2006 and 2016, alternating between Carol Shea-Porter (D) and Frank Guinta (R). Democrats had represented the district since 2017.

According to the New Hampshire Bulletin's William Skipworth, "Political observers are now wondering whether the district soured on Republicans or if Pappas was a uniquely strong candidate. This election could provide insight into that question, but it will also have ramifications nationwide as the two parties battle for control of the House of Representatives."

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) identified it as a target district and named DiLorenzo to its MAGA Majority program, which provided support to candidates in Democratic-held or open districts. Although the district is not included in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) list of target districts, Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, "This is an incredibly important seat, critical to taking back the majority in the House."

In the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris (D) defeated President Donald Trump (R) in the district 50.5% to 48.5%. Pappas defeated Russell Prescott (R) in the 2024 general election, 54% to 45.9%.

Shaheen, who is the daughter of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D), was the co-founder and president of the nutrition counseling service Good Measures. She also served on the Portsmouth Police Commission from 2019 to 2024 and on the Portsmouth City Council from 2014 to 2016.

Shaheen ran on her experience in healthcare and on her record in local government. Her campaign website said, "When I see Donald Trump crushing medical research, and Republicans in Congress slashing Medicaid, and health care for kids, seniors, and veterans – all to give big tax breaks to billionaires and corporations — I know it's not enough to just get mad. That's why I'm running for Congress."

DiLorenzo was a real estate developer and the owner of the Key Auto Group. The chain included 20 car dealerships and 11 collision centers. He also owned Planet Fitness locations in California.

DiLorenzo ran on his business experience and that he was a first-time candidate. According to DiLorenzo's campaign website, "he is committed to protecting that opportunity for the next generation, bringing a strong work ethic, real-world experience, pragmatic business principles, and common sense to Washington on behalf of the people of New Hampshire's First District."

Based on third-quarter reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Shaheen raised $3.2 million and spent $3 million, and DiLorenzo raised $6.8 million and spent $5.8 million. To review all the campaign finance figures in full detail, click here.

As of Oct. 27, 2026, The Cook Political Report, DDHQ/The Hill, and Sabato's Crystal Ball rated the general election as Likely Democratic. Inside Elections rated it Lean Democratic.