Twenty-six states complete unofficial results reporting by Nov. 4

Twenty-six states completed their unofficial reporting of the Nov. 3 election results by 5 pm EST on Nov. 4.

Unofficial results include all Election Day, early voting, and absentee/mail-in ballots, but do not necessarily include provisional ballots, cured ballots, or ballots from overseas or military voters. Local and state governments finalize official election results during the canvassing and certification process.

The states that finished their unofficial reporting as of Nov. 4 are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Three of these states have Democratic trifectas, 19 have Republican trifectas, and four have divided governments.

Twenty-four states had yet to finish reporting their unofficial results. The states closest to completion as of Nov. 4 were Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas, each with 99% of their unofficial results reported.

States count ballots and report election results at different speeds. In some states, unofficial election results are reported on Election Day or shortly thereafter. In other states, it may take election officials weeks to deliver the results.

This variance results from differences in election administration methods, policies, and priorities across states, reflecting the decentralized nature of election administration in the United States.

Policies that can affect the speed of results reporting include the percentage of voters participating in absentee/mail-in and early voting, absentee/mail-in ballot processing and counting rules and timelines, policies related to tabulation and reporting, and vote counting resources.

Ballotpedia will publish a full report with analysis on results reporting in the 2026 primary and general elections after all states report their 2026 general election results.