Rep. Eugene Vindman defeated Douglas Ollivant and four other candidates in the general election for Virginia's 7th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Eugene Vindman (D) defeated Douglas Ollivant (R) and four other candidates in the general election for Virginia's 7th Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2026. Click here for detailed results.

Subsidiaries of the Democratic and Republican Parties identified this election as being competitive. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) identified it as a target district. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) named Vindman to its Frontline program, which provided support to Democratic incumbents in competitive districts.

A Democrat had won the preceding two general elections for the district, but none by more than five percentage points. Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) won in 2022 by 4.6 percentage points. In 2024, Spanberger retired to run for governor of Virginia. Vindman defeated Derrick Anderson (R) in the general election by 2.7 percentage points.

Both candidates focused their campaigns on affordability. According to Virginia Mercury's Nathaniel Cline, "The rising cost of living in the district remains a common concern for voters, with childcare, healthcare, housing and insurance straining budgets."

Vindman previously worked as a deputy legal advisor and agency ethics official for the U.S. National Security Council. From 1997 to 2022, he served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, an infantryman, and a Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG) officer. Vindman also served as Director of Military Analysis and Prosecution Support for the Atrocity Crimes Advisory (ACA) group.

According to Vindman's campaign website, "His top priority is cutting taxes and lowering costs for working families across the Commonwealth and the country. In Congress, Eugene is working to crack down on anti-competitive business practices, lower costs for working families, support small businesses, and ensure economic development creates opportunity in every community."

Ollivant's professional experience included working as a managing partner at the compliance and business intelligence consulting firm Mantid International, LLC. He also taught at the U.S. Military Academy and served as Director of Iraq at the U.S. National Security Council. Ollivant served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1997.

On housing affordability, Ollivant said, "Higher prices are a supply-demand problem. … The best way to increase supply is to reduce regulation for development, redevelopment, and building supply chains, while creating some legal protections against frivolous zoning disputes. Creative solutions, such as making federal land available, can also be pursued."

Based on third-quarter reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Vindman raised $16.3 million and spent $11.2 million, and Ollivant raised $389,127 and spent $279,911. To review all the campaign finance figures in full detail, click here.

Taner Lopez (L), Alaha Ahrar (I), Joshua Ertle (I), and Randall Terry (I) also ran.

Taner Demirci Lopez (L) completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey. To read those survey responses, click here.

As of Oct. 27, 2026, The Cook Political Report, DDHQ/The Hill, Inside Elections, and Sabato's Crystal Ball rated the general election Likely Democratic.