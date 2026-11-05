Where state parties disagreed, Democratic positions prevailed on 33 called ballot measures (62.3%) and Republican positions on 20 (37.7%); 17 measures remained uncalled

Of the 70 statewide ballot measures where state Democratic and Republican parties took opposing positions in 2026, results have been called for 53. Democratic positions prevailed on 33 (62.3%), and Republican positions prevailed on 20 (37.7%).

Another 17 measures on which the parties disagreed remained uncalled as of Nov. 5. Based on the available vote totals and passage requirements, results favored the Democratic position on nine measures and the Republican position on eight.

Of the 164 statewide ballot measures voters decided this year, the parties took opposing positions on 70 and agreed on six. Fifty-two (52) measures received support or opposition from only one party, and neither party supported or opposed the other 36.

A party’s position prevailed when voters approved a measure it supported or defeated a measure it opposed. The results below include measures decided earlier in the year and on Nov. 3.

Overall, Republican Party positions prevailed on 41 of the 90 called measures on which they took a position (45.6%). Democratic Party positions prevailed on 50 of the 75 called measures on which they took a position (66.7%).

Republican parties supported 80 measures (48.8%), opposed 30 (18.3%), and were neutral or had no recorded position on 54 (32.9%). Democratic parties supported 36 measures (22.0%), opposed 58 (35.4%), and were neutral or had no recorded position on 70 (42.7%).

Results for measures where the parties disagreed

Republicans supported 50 measures that Democrats opposed. Voters approved 18 and defeated 20, with 12 uncalled. Democrats supported 20 measures that Republicans opposed. Voters approved 13 and defeated two, with five uncalled.

Of these 70 measures, legislators put 41 (58.6%) on the ballot, and 29 (41.4%) were citizen initiatives, including veto referendums. Here’s how voters decided some of the issues:

Abortion policy: Voters approved Virginia Question 1, establishing a constitutional right to reproductive freedom, and defeated Idaho Proposition 1, which would have established statutory rights related to abortion access. State Democratic parties supported and state Republican parties opposed both measures. Voters defeated Missouri Amendment 3, which Republicans supported and Democrats opposed. It would have repealed the constitutional right to reproductive freedom approved in 2024 and prohibited abortion with specified exceptions, among other changes. Voters also approved Nevada Question 6, establishing a constitutional right to abortion. The Nevada Democratic Party supported it, with no position recorded for the state Republican Party.

Medical procedures for transgender minors: State Republican parties supported and state Democratic parties opposed Colorado Proposition 135 and Missouri Amendment 3. Voters defeated Missouri Amendment 3, while Colorado Proposition 135 remained uncalled.

Both parties’ shared positions prevailed on all four called measures and led on one of two uncalled measures

State Democratic and Republican parties agreed on six measures. Their shared positions prevailed on all four measures called as of Nov. 5. Of the two uncalled measures, vote totals aligned with both parties’ support for California Proposition 38 but ran counter to their opposition to Colorado Proposition 137.

State Democratic and Republican parties in the same state supported:

California Proposition 38, which would authorize $8.4 billion in general obligation bonds for immunology and immunotherapy research. The measure remained uncalled as of Nov. 5. 'Yes' was leading.

Louisiana Amendment 7, which voters approved. It authorizes public funds for maintaining drinking water utility service lines affected by hazardous materials on property owned by utility customers.

Massachusetts Question 1, which voters approved. It makes records held by the legislature and governor’s office subject to the state’s public records law, with specified exceptions.

State Democratic and Republican parties in the same state opposed:

California Proposition 44, which voters defeated. It would have required nonprofit federally qualified health centers to spend at least 90% of their annual total revenue on expenses that advance the health center’s mission.

Colorado Proposition 137, which would allow the state to retain and spend sales tax revenue from sporting goods and equipment on conservation, wildfire prevention, and outdoor recreation rather than refunding it under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). The measure remained uncalled as of Nov. 5. 'Yes' was leading.

Massachusetts Question 3, which voters defeated. It would have replaced separate political party primaries for state elections with a single primary, with the top two candidates advancing to the general election.

Voters approved four measures that state parties opposed but a majority of their legislators voted to place on the ballot; “No” led on the fifth

For five measures, a majority of legislators from one party voted to place the measure on the ballot, while the state party organization opposed it. Voters approved four of those measures, with one uncalled. Legislative support percentages exclude absent members and those who did not vote.

Democrats: Voters approved Utah Constitutional Amendment A, which received 100% Democratic legislative support for referral but opposition from the state Democratic Party. It requires proposed constitutional amendments to be published for 60 days before the election in a manner specified by the legislature, replacing the requirement for newspaper publication in each county. California Proposition 43 remained uncalled, with 'No' leading as of Nov. 5. It received 96.3% Democratic legislative support for referral but opposition from the state Democratic Party. The measure would require two-thirds voter approval for citizen-initiated local special taxes and prohibit certain property taxes.

Republicans: Voters approved all three New Mexico measures that the state Republican Party opposed but a majority of Republican legislators supported placing on the ballot. Bond Question 2, authorizing up to $20 million for library acquisitions, and Bond Question 3, authorizing up to $230 million for higher education and other educational facilities, each received 100% Republican legislative support. Constitutional Amendment 3, establishing regents nominating committees and changing appointment requirements, received 95.1% Republican legislative support.

No measures received state-party support when a majority of that party’s legislators voted against placing them on the ballot.

Results are unofficial and current as of Nov. 5, 2026.