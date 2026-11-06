Rep. Kathy Castor defeated Mike Beltran and three other candidates in the general election for Florida's 14th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Kathy Castor (D) defeated Mike Beltran (R) and three other candidates in the general election for Florida's 14th Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2026. Click here for detailed results.

Florida was one of six states that underwent voluntary congressional redistricting ahead of the 2026 elections. In the 2024 presidential election, using the district's old boundaries, Kamala Harris (D) defeated President Donald Trump (R) in the district 53.3% to 45.6%. Based on the new boundaries, Trump would have defeated Harris 54.7% to 44.2%. As a result, this district was one of 23 Democratic-held districts that Trump won in 2024.

Subsidiaries of the Democratic and Republican Parties identified this election as being competitive. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) identified it as a target district. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) named Castor to its Frontline program, which provided support to Democratic incumbents in competitive districts.

Castor was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006. She previously served on the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners from 2002 to 2006. Castor's professional experience included working as an assistant general counsel for the Florida Department of Community Affairs and as an attorney in private practice.

Castor ran on her experience in the U.S. House. Her campaign website said, "For nearly two decades, she has delivered for Tampa Bay families by strengthening the local economy, securing grants and investments that create good-paying jobs, and fighting to improve quality of life throughout the region."

Beltran served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2018 to 2024. His professional experience included working as a trial attorney and litigator at his own firm, Beltran Litigation, P.A., and as an associate at Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP.

According to Beltran's Candidate Connection survey, he ran on addressing the budget, immigration, and national security: "We need to balance the budget. After decades of profligacy, the interest on accrued debt is now responsible for most of the deficit. We also need to complete the wall. Lastly, we should ensure our military is used to protect American interests and our allies bear the cost of defending themselves."

Based on third-quarter reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Castor raised $4.9 million and spent $4.6 million, and Beltran raised $2.7 million and spent $999,910. To review all the campaign finance figures in full detail, click here.

Brian Lambert (L), Salomon Hernandez (write-in), and Keith Varian (write-in) are also running.

Brian Lambert (L), Mike Beltran (R), and Keith Varian (No Party Affiliation) completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey. To read those survey responses, click here.

As of Oct. 27, 2026, The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, and Sabato's Crystal Ball rated the general election as a Toss-up. DDHQ/The Hill rated it Lean Democratic.