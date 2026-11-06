Janelle Stelson (D) defeated incumbent Scott Perry (R) in the general election for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District on November 3, 2026.

PoliticsPA's Louis Jacobson said Perry was the most vulnerable House incumbent in Pennsylvania in 2026: "[H]e has articulated the most conservative views of the four vulnerable Republicans on our list despite representing a district that went to Donald Trump in 2024 by a modest five points ... Republicans paint Perry as a survivor, and one who’s managed to improve his fundraising game this cycle. But Democrats will be targeting him aggressively until the end."

Perry was first elected in 2012. He won re-election 53.8%–46.2% in 2022. In 2024, Perry defeated Stelson 50.5%–49.3%, and President Donald Trump (R) defeated Kamala Harris (D) 52.0%–46.8% in the 10th District. As of November 2026, major election forecasters rated the general election Leans Democratic or Tilt Democratic.

Stelson was a former journalist and news anchor who worked for 26 years at local television station WGAL. Stelson completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey. In her response, Stelson wrote, "For more than 30 years, Central Pennsylvanians have relied on me to tell the truth. They have trusted me to shine a light on their problems and counted on me to get answers and hold the powerful accountable — whether I was sitting down with small business owners, riding along with local law enforcement, or covering the rising cost of housing and health care. I am not a career politician."

Perry was a Pennsylvania Army National Guard veteran and the co-founder of a contracting business. Perry's campaign website said he brought "a diverse background in business, military, and community service to the U.S. House of Representatives. ... He started working at 13 and co-founded a mechanical contracting firm. With nearly 40 years in the military, he achieved the rank of Brigadier General, commanding units in Iraq and earning a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Active in his community, Perry has held various local leadership roles."

As of November 2, 2026, Perry had raised $6.79 million and Stelson had raised $9.23 million.

The outcome of this race affected the partisan balance of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 120th Congress. All 435 U.S. House districts were up for election.

At the time of the election, Republicans had a 219-214 majority with two vacancies in the U.S. House.