Paige Cognetti defeated Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. in the general election for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District

Paige Cognetti (D) defeated incumbent Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. (R) in the general election for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2026. Click here for detailed results.

Subsidiaries of the Democratic and Republican Parties identified this as a competitive election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) identified it as a target district and named Cognetti to its Red to Blue program, which provided support to candidates in Republican-held or open districts. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) named Bresnahan to its Patriot program, which provided support to Republican incumbents in competitive districts.

In 2024, Bresnahan defeated then-incumbent Rep. Matt Cartwright (D) in the general election 50.7% to 49.1%. In the 2024 presidential election, President Donald Trump (R) defeated Kamala Harris (D) in the district 53.8% to 45.4%.

According to The Cook Political Report's Erin Covey, Democrats tried to center the election on Bresnahan's history of stock trading in the U.S. House of Representatives after he said he supported a ban on members doing so. Between January 2025 and February 2026, Bresnahan executed 650 trades. A representative for Bresnahan said that he "has never traded his own stocks and an outside financial institution manages his investments."

Covey also wrote that Republicans focused on Cognetti's record as mayor of Scranton, specifically a Politico report that Cognetti "helped secure a state grant for a new Fidelity Bank headquarters, where her husband's uncle sits on the board." The Scranton Times-Tribune's Jeff Horvath wrote that Cognetti "said she doesn't 'spend a lot of time studying my husband's relatives' board memberships,' but touted the Scranton Electric Building project as a 'huge investment' and a 'very good thing for the future of the city.'"

Before serving in the U.S. House, Bresnahan worked as the chief financial officer and chief executive officer of Kuharchik Construction, a commercial electrical contractor. He was also the owner of RPB Ventures, a real estate development company.

Bresnahan ran on his record in the U.S. House, including service on the chamber's Transportation and Infrastructure, Small Business, and Agriculture Committees. According to his campaign website, during Bresnahan's tenure, he "focused on cutting red tape, defending working families, and delivering results for his hometown region."

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), and the Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters endorsed Bresnahan.

Cognetti was first elected mayor of Scranton in a 2019 special election. She previously served on the Scranton School District Board of Directors from 2017 to 2018. Cognetti's professional experience included working as a special assistant to the Pennsylvania Auditor General.

In her Candidate Connection survey response, Cognetti wrote, "I'm focused on making government work for the people. ... The American people are owed a full accounting of every dollar spent in their name. I will fight for a comprehensive, mandatory, independent audit of every federal agency. We need more fiscal responsibility in Washington, and I'll bring my red pen with me to Congress."

The Pennsylvania State Education Association, the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, and the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO endorsed Cognetti.

Based on third-quarter reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Bresnahan raised $6.5 million and spent $5.8 million, and Cognetti raised $7.5 million and spent $7.3 million. To review all the campaign finance figures in full detail, click here.

As of Oct. 27, 2026, The Cook Political Report, DDHQ/The Hill, and Sabato's Crystal Ball rated the general election as a Toss-up. Inside Elections rated it Tilt Democratic.

Paige Cognetti (D) completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey. To read those survey responses, click here.