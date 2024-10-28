How the outcome of a statewide measure could change local ballot measure results

Welcome to the Monday, October 28, Brew.

California Proposition 5 could affect this year’s local bond measure election results

This November, California voters will decide on 10 statewide ballot propositions, including Proposition 5, which would lower the supermajority requirement for local bond measures to fund housing projects and public infrastructure.

Between 2016 and 2023, 32 ballot measures in California regarding city and county bonds were on the ballot. Of those 32, voters approved 22 and defeated 10.

In California, a 66.67% supermajority of votes is needed for local jurisdictions to approve a measure to issue bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure projects. Prop 5 would decrease that requirement to 55% of the vote.

According to the text of Proposition 5, changing the supermajority requirements for affordable housing measures would also impact election results on Nov. 5, 2024, for any existing ballot measures related to affordable housing or public infrastructure. This includes Measure R in the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County or Measure S in the Scotts Valley Fire Protection District, both of which would issue bonds and enact a property tax to upgrade infrastructure for fire protection purposes. It would also impact Measure J in Fairfax, which would authorize $18 million in bonds for road and infrastructure repairs.

These measures currently require a 66.67% vote to be approved, but if Prop 5 passes at the statewide level, that requirement would decrease to 55%. For example, if Proposition 5 fails and Measure R receives 60% of the vote, it fails. If Proposition passes and Measure R gets 60%, it passes.

The amendment’s definition of affordable housing would also include downpayment assistance programs, first-time homebuyer programs, permanent supportive housing, and facilities used to serve residents of affordable housing.

Public infrastructure projects would include water quality, sanitation, wastewater treatment, property protection from sea level rise, parks and recreation facilities, flood control, streets, highways, broadband internet access, local hospital construction, public safety buildings, and public libraries.

California has certain supermajority requirements for local ballot measures regarding bonds and taxes. Most school district issues require a 55% supermajority, whereas some schools and many city or county bond measures will require a 66.67% supermajority. Almost all special taxes in the state will have a 66.67% supermajority agreement.

Proponents of Prop 5 say that decreasing the supermajority requirement for affordable housing bond measures is more democratic. The Los Angeles Times endorsed the measure: “In California, most elections are decided by a simple majority, including governor, mayor and statewide ballot measures. But the state Constitution requires a supermajority — two-thirds of the vote — to pass a local tax or bond to fund a specific program, such as building a water treatment plant or homeless housing, if that tax was put on the ballot by a city council or other elected body. That gives too much power to a minority of voters, who are able to block what a majority, or more, of their fellow voters support. It’s undemocratic.”

Opponents of the proposition say that the supermajority requirements exist for a reason. The Orange County Register endorsed a “no” vote for Prop 5, saying, “Under California’s state constitution, local governments may incur bond indebtedness or levy taxes for a specific purpose only with the approval of two-thirds of voters. The wisdom of this standard is straightforward. First, it’s a guardrail against excessive indebtedness across California’s hundreds of cities, dozens of counties and thousands of special districts. Second, it requires advocates of local bonds and taxes to truly build broad consensus that, yes, new bonds and taxes are worth the burden they impose on taxpayers.”

The California Democratic Party supports a “yes” vote on Prop 5, while the California Republican Party supports a “no” vote.

Ballotpedia identified one committee registered supporting Proposition 5—Yes on 5, Californians for Safe Affordable Communities. It reported over $10.9 million in contributions. Two committees are registered in opposition to Proposition 5—No on Proposition 5 – Protect Local Taxpayers, Sponsored by California Homeowners, Businesses, and Taxpayers and Protect Prop. 13, No on Prop 5. Together, they reported over $3.2 million in contributions.

50 states in 25 days—New York and Utah

We’re in the home stretch – the last full week before election day. Continuing our 50 states in 25 days coverage, today we will look at what’s on the ballot in New York and Utah. On Friday, we gave readers a look at what Michigan and Maryland voters can expect to see on their ballots. With four business days between now and the final Friday before the election, let’s continue looking into what’s on the ballot across the nation.

New York

Let’s start with a look at New York’s elections. Here are some key dates and deadlines:

The deadline for registering in-person, by mail, and online was Oct. 26. The mail-in registration deadline was a receipt deadline. Early voting started on Oct. 26 and will end on Nov. 3.

​All polls open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Everyone in line when the polls close must be allowed to vote. Voters can find polling locations here.

Here’s what is on the ballot:

Utah

Now, let’s take a look at elections in the Beehive State. Here are some key dates and deadlines:

The deadline for registering in-person, by mail, and online was Oct. 25. The mail-in registration deadline was a receipt deadline. Early voting started on Oct. 22 and will end on Nov. 1.

​​Utah is an all-mail voting state that offers vote centers for anyone who chooses to vote in person. All vote centers are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. Voters can find vote center locations here. Everyone in line when the polls close must be allowed to vote.

Here’s what is on the ballot:

The information above is just a small snippet of the detailed information on Ballotpedia for each state. You can check out our deep dive into New York’s 2024 elections here and Utah’s 2024 elections here.

Starting on October 28, we'll bring you the most timely, unbiased election updates through On the Ballot's 10 episodes in 10 days series.

First up: On the Ballot's host and Ballotpedia Editor-in-Chief Geoff Pallay interviews Kathy Boockvar (D) and Kim Wyman (R), who served as secretary of state in Pennsylvania and Washington, respectively, during the 2020 presidential election. Boockvar and Wyman will share their experiences to give listeners insight into how the electoral process works.

