Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ballotpedia News

    Both candidates running in the special election for Michigan’s State Senate District 45 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

    By Lara Bonatesta,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174GLt_0wGHTFPE00

    Ann Johnson Stewart (D) and Kathleen Fowke (R) are running in the special election for Minnesota’s 45th state Senate district on Nov. 5, 2024.

    The election is taking place after Kelly Morrison (D) resigned to run for U.S. House, leaving control of the Senate split 33-33. Minnesota state senators are elected to four-year terms in midterm years, meaning the outcome of this election will determine control of the chamber through the 2026 midterms or until another member leaves office.

    Democrats won a majority in the state Senate in 2022, gaining control of the chamber for the first time since 2012. Democrats have had a majority in the state House since 2018. Because the governor is a Democrat, the outcome of this election will also determine Minnesota’s trifecta status. A Johnson Stewart win alongside a Democratic win in the state House elections would maintain the Democratic trifecta. A Fowke win or a Republican win in the state House elections would result in a divided government.

    Both candidates have completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection Survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

    Johnson Stewart is a civil engineer and former state senator who did not run for re-election in 2022 after redistricting placed her and Morrison in the same district. In her Candidate Connection survey, Johnson Stewart wrote:

    • “It is critical that we protect our freedoms, including reproductive freedoms, and our democracy.”
    • “Every one of our students deserve the opportunity to go to a great, well-funded public school and get the best education in the country.”
    • “We need to invest in our communities, in our infrastructure and clean water, and in public safety.”

    Fowke is a realtor and former small business owner. Fowke was the Republican nominee in 2022, and lost to Morrison 56.3% to 43.7%. In her Candidate Connection survey, Fowke wrote:

    • “The high costs of groceries and essentials have driven our citizens to new levels of anxiety and stress. It is time to alleviate the strain. Our government needs to stop the wasteful spending, which causes our taxes to rise.”
    • “Our school districts are being burdened with mandates, and funding seems to be too little, too late. The K-12 classroom sizes are too large and test scores are falling. “
    • “Clean drinking water, affordable and flexible healthcare, lower cost of essentials, great schools, safe neighborhoods, are all top priorities. It is time we end the extremes and stop the mandates.”

    For more 2024 election coverage in Minnesota, click here.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Four candidates are running in the general election for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District on Nov. 5, 2024
    Ballotpedia News11 days ago
    Lone Minnesota Senate election set to determine partisan control of the chamber
    Ballotpedia News7 days ago
    Joe Biden ends Sept. with highest presidential approval rating since Sept. 2023
    Ballotpedia News22 days ago
    Michigan Supreme Court elections will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Court
    Ballotpedia News14 days ago
    Last year, there were 66 elections decided by 10 votes or fewer across the United States
    Ballotpedia News16 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    President Biden has appointed 213 federal judges through October 1 of his fourth year
    Ballotpedia News14 days ago
    Incumbent Martin Heinrich (D) and Nella Domenici (R) running in New Mexico’s U.S. Senate election
    Ballotpedia News11 days ago
    86% of last September’s elections were uncontested
    Ballotpedia News12 days ago
    Incumbent Mary Peltola (D), Eric Hafner (D), Nicholas Begich (R), and John Howe (Alaskan Independence Party) are running in the general election for U.S. House of Representatives in Alaska
    Ballotpedia News25 days ago
    Second ballot measure disqualified this year
    Ballotpedia News22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Both candidates for Minnesota’s 6th District Court Position 6 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
    Ballotpedia News22 days ago
    Berkley, Seaman vie for Las Vegas mayor in Nov. 5 general election
    Ballotpedia News25 days ago
    Twenty-two candidates running for Detroit Public Schools Community District school board
    Ballotpedia News25 days ago
    The Ballot Bulletin: Ballotpedia’s Weekly Digest on Election Administration, October 11, 2024
    Ballotpedia News11 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New Hampshire gubernatorial election rated a Toss-Up
    Ballotpedia News12 days ago
    Pennsylvania one of 10 states holding elections for state treasurer
    Ballotpedia News8 days ago
    Incumbent Justice Allison Riggs (D) and Jefferson Griffin (R) are running in the partisan general election for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court
    Ballotpedia News25 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy