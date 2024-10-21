Both candidates running in the special election for Michigan’s State Senate District 45 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Ann Johnson Stewart (D) and Kathleen Fowke (R) are running in the special election for Minnesota’s 45th state Senate district on Nov. 5, 2024.

The election is taking place after Kelly Morrison (D) resigned to run for U.S. House, leaving control of the Senate split 33-33. Minnesota state senators are elected to four-year terms in midterm years, meaning the outcome of this election will determine control of the chamber through the 2026 midterms or until another member leaves office.

Democrats won a majority in the state Senate in 2022, gaining control of the chamber for the first time since 2012. Democrats have had a majority in the state House since 2018. Because the governor is a Democrat, the outcome of this election will also determine Minnesota’s trifecta status. A Johnson Stewart win alongside a Democratic win in the state House elections would maintain the Democratic trifecta. A Fowke win or a Republican win in the state House elections would result in a divided government.

Both candidates have completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection Survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Johnson Stewart is a civil engineer and former state senator who did not run for re-election in 2022 after redistricting placed her and Morrison in the same district. In her Candidate Connection survey, Johnson Stewart wrote:

“It is critical that we protect our freedoms, including reproductive freedoms, and our democracy.”

“Every one of our students deserve the opportunity to go to a great, well-funded public school and get the best education in the country.”

“We need to invest in our communities, in our infrastructure and clean water, and in public safety.”

Fowke is a realtor and former small business owner. Fowke was the Republican nominee in 2022, and lost to Morrison 56.3% to 43.7%. In her Candidate Connection survey, Fowke wrote:

“The high costs of groceries and essentials have driven our citizens to new levels of anxiety and stress. It is time to alleviate the strain. Our government needs to stop the wasteful spending, which causes our taxes to rise.”

“Our school districts are being burdened with mandates, and funding seems to be too little, too late. The K-12 classroom sizes are too large and test scores are falling. “

“Clean drinking water, affordable and flexible healthcare, lower cost of essentials, great schools, safe neighborhoods, are all top priorities. It is time we end the extremes and stop the mandates.”

