Ballotpedia News
Both candidates running in the special election for Michigan’s State Senate District 45 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
By Lara Bonatesta,1 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four candidates are running in the general election for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District on Nov. 5, 2024
Ballotpedia News11 days ago
Ballotpedia News7 days ago
Ballotpedia News22 days ago
Ballotpedia News14 days ago
Ballotpedia News16 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Ballotpedia News14 days ago
Ballotpedia News11 days ago
Ballotpedia News12 days ago
Incumbent Mary Peltola (D), Eric Hafner (D), Nicholas Begich (R), and John Howe (Alaskan Independence Party) are running in the general election for U.S. House of Representatives in Alaska
Ballotpedia News25 days ago
Ballotpedia News22 days ago
Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
Both candidates for Minnesota’s 6th District Court Position 6 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Ballotpedia News22 days ago
Ballotpedia News25 days ago
Ballotpedia News25 days ago
Ballotpedia News11 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
Ballotpedia News12 days ago
Ballotpedia News8 days ago
Incumbent Justice Allison Riggs (D) and Jefferson Griffin (R) are running in the partisan general election for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court
Ballotpedia News25 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0