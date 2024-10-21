Kamala Harris (D) maintained presidential campaign fundraising lead in September

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the end of the most recent presidential campaign finance filing period, Vice President Kamala Harris (D) led the field of noteworthy candidates in fundraising with $912 million in cumulative receipts, followed by former President Donald Trump (R) with $376 million, Jill Stein (G) with $2 million, and Chase Oliver (L) with $401,562.

Looking at funds raised from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024, Harris raised $222 million, Trump raised $63 million, Stein raised $588,701, and Oliver raised $68,075.

Harris also leads in cash on hand with $187 million and in cumulative spending with $725 million in disbursements. She is followed by Trump with $120 million cash on hand and $256 million in disbursements, Stein with a deficit of $81,887 cash on hand and $3 million in disbursements, and Oliver with $14,633 cash on hand and $386,930 in disbursements.

Adjusting for inflation, Harris’ 2024 cumulative fundraising ($912 million) is higher than Joe Biden’s (D) fundraising at this point in the 2020 cycle ($888 million) and Hillary Clinton’s (D) fundraising at this point in the 2016 cycle ($525 million).

Trump’s 2024 cumulative fundraising as of Sept. 30 ($376 million) is lower than his cumulative fundraising at this point in 2020 ($602 million), and higher than his cumulative fundraising at this point in 2016 ($256 million).

Looking at each major party presidential candidate since 2008, Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign has the highest fundraising at this point in the cycle. President Joe Biden’s (D) 2020 presidential campaign had the second-highest. Trump’s 2016 fundraising was the lowest at this point in the cycle for any major party presidential candidate in this time period.