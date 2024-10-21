Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ballotpedia News

    Kamala Harris (D) maintained presidential campaign fundraising lead in September

    By Ellen Morrissey,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rOuE_0wGG4Zwz00

    As of Sept. 30, 2024, the end of the most recent presidential campaign finance filing period, Vice President Kamala Harris (D) led the field of noteworthy candidates in fundraising with $912 million in cumulative receipts, followed by former President Donald Trump (R) with $376 million, Jill Stein (G) with $2 million, and Chase Oliver (L) with $401,562.

    Looking at funds raised from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024, Harris raised $222 million, Trump raised $63 million, Stein raised $588,701, and Oliver raised $68,075.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUUjS_0wGG4Zwz00

    Harris also leads in cash on hand with $187 million and in cumulative spending with $725 million in disbursements. She is followed by Trump with $120 million cash on hand and $256 million in disbursements, Stein with a deficit of $81,887 cash on hand and $3 million in disbursements, and Oliver with $14,633 cash on hand and $386,930 in disbursements.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWUPl_0wGG4Zwz00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wl0LL_0wGG4Zwz00

    Adjusting for inflation, Harris’ 2024 cumulative fundraising ($912 million) is higher than Joe Biden’s (D) fundraising at this point in the 2020 cycle ($888 million) and Hillary Clinton’s (D) fundraising at this point in the 2016 cycle ($525 million).

    Trump’s 2024 cumulative fundraising as of Sept. 30 ($376 million) is lower than his cumulative fundraising at this point in 2020 ($602 million), and higher than his cumulative fundraising at this point in 2016 ($256 million).

    Looking at each major party presidential candidate since 2008, Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign has the highest fundraising at this point in the cycle. President Joe Biden’s (D) 2020 presidential campaign had the second-highest. Trump’s 2016 fundraising was the lowest at this point in the cycle for any major party presidential candidate in this time period.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R6GQ_0wGG4Zwz00
    Comments / 37
    Add a Comment
    Brandon
    3h ago
    Harris 2024
    Larry Camp
    4h ago
    Billionares are standing in line to give her money because " she is going to tax them"; yesh. Right!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Donald Trump (R) takes lead in PredictIt’s 2024 general presidential election market for first time since July
    Ballotpedia News6 days ago
    Harris leans on old-school ties for edge in race for Black vote
    AFP13 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    New federal SNAP work requirements take effect: age exemption rises to 54
    Ballotpedia News22 days ago
    Kamala Harris talks election stress: I'm 'not eating gummies'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Democrats Bought A Billboard In This Republican Texas County. Then Something Funny Happened.
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Last year, there were 66 elections decided by 10 votes or fewer across the United States
    Ballotpedia News16 days ago
    'Deteriorating' Donald Trump Compared Himself to a Fly, Cognitive Decline Claims Grow as Video Goes Viral: 'He's Got Textbook Symptoms of Dementia'
    Business Times15 days ago
    Michigan Supreme Court elections will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Court
    Ballotpedia News14 days ago
    Berkley, Seaman vie for Las Vegas mayor in Nov. 5 general election
    Ballotpedia News25 days ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Coyote bites woman as she tries to pry her dog from its mouth, Washington officials say
    The News Tribune1 day ago
    First recipients of Elon Musk-backed $1M pro-Trump giveaway had already voted: report
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    86% of last September’s elections were uncontested
    Ballotpedia News12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Ballot Bulletin: Ballotpedia’s Weekly Digest on Election Administration, October 11, 2024
    Ballotpedia News11 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    President Biden has appointed 213 federal judges through October 1 of his fourth year
    Ballotpedia News14 days ago
    Four candidates are running in the general election for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District on Nov. 5, 2024
    Ballotpedia News11 days ago
    James Reyes (D) and Rosie Cordero-Stutz (R) are running in the general election for Miami-Dade County Sheriff
    Ballotpedia News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    ‘Take some deep breaths and calm down’: Fani Willis’ lawyer jabs ‘skunk’ GOP lawmaker
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani Must Surrender His Biggest Assets in a Matter of Days
    The New Republic19 hours ago
    McDonald’s comes under fire from US senators
    rollingout.com23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy