    Two candidates in the Nov. 5 general election for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District election complete Ballotpedia’s survey

    By Samuel Wonacott,

    2 days ago

    Two of the five candidates running in the Nov. 5 general election for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District have completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey, providing readers with answers to why they’re running, what they stand for, and more.

    Incumbent Yadira Caraveo (D), Gabe Evans (R), Chris Baum (Approval Voting Party), Susan Hall (Unity Party), and James Treibert (Unaffiliated) are running. Ballotpedia considers this race to be a 2024 battleground election.

    Evans and Hall completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey.

    Colorado Public Radio describes the 8th as “Colorado’s most politically competitive congressional seat.” Both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee are targeting the district. In the 2022 election, Caraveo defeated Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) 48.4%–47.7%. The 8th district was the fifth-narrowest U.S. House election nationwide in 2022 and the narrowest in which a Democrat won. As of October 2, three major election forecasters rated the general election a toss-up and one rated it Likely Democratic.

    Gabe Evans, answering the question, “What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

    “As a father, I am a passionate advocate for education reform, school choice, and the home school community. I strongly believe that underprivileged kids should never be trapped in underperforming schools.

    As a Soldier for twelve years, I’ve sworn to protect the United States and will fiercely advocate for policies that protect American interests overseas and on our borders.

    As a police officer for ten years, I’ve seen first hand how our communities are suffering from the rapidly spiking cost of living. I’ll work to make essentials like food, energy, healthcare, and housing affordable.”

    Susan Hall, answering the question, “What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

    • “I care about people and want to see them cared for in the best possible way. US labor & taxes should not be going toward harming others, including Palestinians. Not only should the US not send money & weapons to other countries, but they should call for an immediate & permeant cease fire..
    • Bribing politicians should not be allowed including through Pac money & especially from a foreign governments.
    • The Billions of dollars saved from sending weapons abroad should go to support a healthy society which is gained through good jobs, education, healthcare, mental help provisions, affordable housing, & rehabilitation centers over punitive punishments with NO torture with US money.”

    We created our Candidate Connection survey to help voters better understand how their candidates think about the world and intend on governing. We believe this information helps solve the ballot information problem and enable voters to make more informed decisions.

    Thousands of candidates have taken the survey this year, providing unique insight into races up and down the ballot. If you’re a candidate, you can take the survey here. If you’d like to know more about candidates on your ballot, share this link with them and urge them to take the survey!

