Eight presidential tickets will appear on the ballot in Alaska this November

Alaska’s Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot will feature eight presidential candidates and their running mates. They are:

Alaska is one of two states, along with Maine, that will use ranked-choice voting in the 2024 presidential election. Jill Stein is the Green Party’s presidential nominee, but will appear on Alaska’s ballot as Undeclared. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was running as an Independent and withdrew from the presidential election in August, but will still appear on Alaska’s ballot as Undeclared.

This is the most candidates on Alaska’s presidential ballot since at least 2008. In 2020, Alaska’s ballot had seven candidates: Donald Trump (R), Joe Biden (D), Jo Jorgensen (L), Jesse Ventura (Green Party of Alaska), and three other independent and minor party candidates. Trump won Alaska that year with 52.8% of the vote, followed by Biden with 42.8%, Jorgensen with 2.5%, and Ventura with .7%. No other candidate received more than 0.3% of the vote.

As of Oct. 16, The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball all rated the state as solid Republican. In the 16 presidential elections since Alaska became a state in 1959, the Democratic candidate won the state once in 1964. The Republican candidate won the state in the other 15 elections.

Alaska has three electoral votes, tied with six other states for the states and Washington, D.C., for the fewest electoral votes. Alaska neither gained nor lost electoral votes following the 2020 census.

Alaska’s general election ballot will also feature two ballot measures, and elections for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Alaska State Senate, and the Alaska House of Representatives, among others. Click here to use Ballotpedia’s Sample Ballot Lookup Tool to read more about the races on your ballot this November.