    Four presidential tickets will appear on the ballot in Arizona this November

    By Ellen Morrissey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAmRJ_0wEQrJrv00

    Arizona’s Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot will feature four presidential candidates and their running mates. They are:

    This is the same number of candidates Arizona had on its presidential ballot in three of the five elections held since 2008. In 2020, Arizona’s ballot had three candidates: Joe Biden (D), Donald Trump (R), Jo Jorgensen (L), and five other independent and minor party candidates. Biden won Arizona that year with 49.4% of the vote, followed by Trump with 49.1%, and Jorgensen with 1.5%. No other candidate received more than 1.4% of the vote.

    As of Oct. 16, The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball all rated the state as a toss-up. Republican presidential candidates won 16 of the 18 presidential elections in Arizona between 1952 and 2020, while Democratic candidates won the presidential election twice, in 1996 and 2020.

    Arizona has 11 electoral votes, tied with Indiana, Massachusetts, and Tennessee for the state with the 14th most electoral votes. Arizona neither gained nor lost electoral votes following the 2020 census.

    Arizona’s general election ballot will also feature 13 ballot measures, and elections for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, and other Arizona state executive offices, among others. Click here to use Ballotpedia’s Sample Ballot Lookup Tool to read more about the races on your ballot this November.

    Comments / 36
    Add a Comment
    John Scadova
    13h ago
    This is a prime example of election interference. Treason carries the death penalty, and you can bet the farm that many of us will be pushing to make certain justice is served.
    Henry T Trushel CPA
    1d ago
    only choice Trump Vance
    View all comments
