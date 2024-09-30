Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ballotpedia News

    Joe Biden ends Sept. with highest presidential approval rating since Sept. 2023

    By Ellen Morrissey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXcUO_0vpTnLJc00

    At the end of Sept., approval polling averages showed President Joe Biden (D) at 42% approval. Fifty-five percent of voters disapproved of his performance. This was the highest approval rating Biden has received since Sept. 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zC3Hw_0vpTnLJc00

    Throughout Sept., Biden’s approval rating ranged from 41% to 42%. The lowest approval rating he’s received during his presidency is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.

    At the end of Sept., congressional approval was at 25% and disapproval was at 60%. The lowest approval rating the 118th Congress has received is 13%, last seen on June 20, 2024. The highest approval rating it has received was 33%, last seen on April 21, 2023.

    At this time during the Trump administration, presidential approval was two points higher at 44%, and congressional approval was nine points lower at 16%.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNagx_0vpTnLJc00

    Ballotpedia’s polling index takes the average of polls conducted over the last thirty days to calculate presidential and congressional approval ratings. We average the results and show all polling results side-by-side because we believe that paints a clearer picture of public opinion than any individual poll can provide. The data is updated daily as new polling results are published.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4K
    Add a Comment
    FUCK JOE BIDEN 2
    now
    what a fucking lie
    Jay Witt
    6m ago
    lol Has to be taken to pee and can’t remember were he shit last . Communist Democrats would support Putin if he ran in the USA . High approval Bill Clinton’s ass
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Who won the Vance/Walz vice presidential debate? 3 polls gave the same answer.
    Scripps News15 hours ago
    President Joe Biden issued no executive orders in August
    Ballotpedia News27 days ago
    Kamala Harris may be the first Democratic presidential nominee to win seniors since Al Gore
    CNN3 days ago
    All Social Security Retirees Should Do This on Oct. 10
    The Motley Fool3 days ago
    Biden has ‘privately complained’ about how quickly Democrats have moved on from him: report
    Fox News1 day ago
    How much do striking dockworkers make? Here are their salaries.
    CBS News1 day ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Millions of people will no longer get Social Security benefits – Seniors Say They Will not Be Able to Live When They Retire
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    Trump or Kamala Harris? Here’s who the betting sites now say is favored to win
    AL.com29 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    'Worst line in any 2024 debate': Walz stuns as he says he's ‘friends with school shooters'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Hillary Clinton warns of October ‘election surprise’ | Morning in America
    NewsNation1 day ago
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News3 days ago
    Social Security confirms that SSI benefits will go up, but only for these Americans
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite1 day ago
    ‘That is almost the ball game’: Panel reacts to new Harris-Trump polling – full interview
    CNN10 days ago
    'The worst all-time': CNN polling expert says J.D. Vance's unpopularity is unprecedented
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Who won the debate? Inside the VP face off between JD Vance and Tim Walz
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    President Biden “Flips The Bird” To His Vice President
    Fox News20 days ago
    Harris stalls as joy fades to reality
    WashingtonExaminer13 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY6 days ago
    Continuing unemployment insurance claims up 35% from a 54-year low in June 2022; FED focuses on job market ahead of Sept. 18 interest rate decision
    Ballotpedia News16 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story5 days ago
    The Republicans who are voting for Kamala Harris: ‘We don’t want someone that’s cavorting with dictators’
    The Independent6 days ago
    VP Kamala Harris Opens Up On 'ALL THE SMOKE,' Talks Love, Identity & More
    BIN: Black Information Network2 days ago
    David Steward Is Now Said To Be The Richest Black Man In America With An Estimated $11.4B Net Worth
    Afrotech1 day ago
    Bad News for Trump: In Striking New Polling, Kamala Hits Key Milestone
    The New Republic14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy