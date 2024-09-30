Joe Biden ends Sept. with highest presidential approval rating since Sept. 2023

At the end of Sept., approval polling averages showed President Joe Biden (D) at 42% approval. Fifty-five percent of voters disapproved of his performance. This was the highest approval rating Biden has received since Sept. 2023.

Throughout Sept., Biden’s approval rating ranged from 41% to 42%. The lowest approval rating he’s received during his presidency is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.

At the end of Sept., congressional approval was at 25% and disapproval was at 60%. The lowest approval rating the 118th Congress has received is 13%, last seen on June 20, 2024. The highest approval rating it has received was 33%, last seen on April 21, 2023.

At this time during the Trump administration, presidential approval was two points higher at 44%, and congressional approval was nine points lower at 16%.

Ballotpedia’s polling index takes the average of polls conducted over the last thirty days to calculate presidential and congressional approval ratings. We average the results and show all polling results side-by-side because we believe that paints a clearer picture of public opinion than any individual poll can provide. The data is updated daily as new polling results are published.